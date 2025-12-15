1 Micro-Learning App Blinkist Live in Libraries on Four Continents

WASHINGTON, Dec. 15, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- Blinkist, the world's top micro-learning app with 41 million users worldwide, has partnered with Library Ideas, LLC to make Blinkist Premium available to libraries around the globe. Dozens of libraries are ready to launch on four continents: North America, Europe, Asia, and Australia.

Patrons at participating libraries now have free access to Blinkist's collection of expertly curated book, audio, and podcast summaries, all available in convenient 15-minute formats. Early adopters include Singapore's National Library Board (NLB), Libraries Tasmania, Ipswich Libraries in Australia, Stadtbücherei Mühldorf am Inn, Germany, San Bernardino County Library in California, and Mason Public Library in Mason, Ohio.

Blinkist is a lifelong learning platform that distills key insights from the world's best nonfiction books into short, actionable bits called Blinks that a user can consume in 15 minutes or less. Blinkist gives libraries an easy, impactful way to strengthen their eBook and eAudio offerings. Patrons can explore new books and ideas, often leading them back to the library for the full title.

With a library of more than 9,000 titles in English, German, and Spanish, the Blinkist app has won a Google Design Award, a United Nations World Summit Award and an Android Excellence Award. Its mobile-first design allows users to read or listen anytime and anywhere and covers essential subjects including business, personal development, psychology, relationships, and health. Popular titles include Why We Sleep by Matthew Walker, The Psychology of Money, by Morgan Housel, How to Talk to Anyone, by Leil Lowndes, The Five Dysfunctions of a Team by Patrick Lencioni, and 7 Habits of Highly Effective People, by Stephen Covey.

Holger Seim, Co-Founder & CEO of Blinkist, said, "We're excited to reach libraries worldwide. Everyone loves reading, but nobody seems to have the time. In this day and age, just because we have little time doesn't mean we have little curiosity. Books are the best way to satisfy our curiosity, and Blinkist is the best way to fit books into our busy lives."

Brian Downing, CEO of Library Ideas, said, "My 'Blink' quote is this will help libraries meet the demand for eBooks and eAudio with a sustainable business model."

Among the first libraries to launch Blinkist Premium is San Bernardino County Library in California. "We are committed to offering modern, accessible tools that empower residents to learn in the way that best fits their lifestyle. Blinkist brings high-quality learning directly to our community members' fingertips - whether they're on a lunch break, carpool line or relaxing at home," said Melanie Orosco, County Librarian.

About Blinkist

Founded in 2012 and headquartered in Berlin, Germany, Blinkist is a leading platform for bite sized learning, offering key insights from nonfiction books and podcasts in easy to digest 15-minute formats. With a library of more than 9,000 titles in English, German, and Spanish, Blinkist helps users discover new ideas and learn on the go. Visit www.blinkist.com for more information.

About Library Ideas

Library Ideas, established in 2008, is a global media company dedicated to delivering innovative digital solutions to libraries worldwide. Serving more than 7,000 institutions in over 20 countries, the company offers leading tools for reading, learning, and listening.

SOURCE Library Ideas, LLC