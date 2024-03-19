$1 Million Fund Honoring LGBTQ+ Champion Glen Spencer is Making Big Impacts

March commemorates Glen's memory and the third year of funding by Spectrum Medical

PHOENIX, March 19, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Spectrum Medical Care Center and its executive leadership established the "Glen Spencer Ending the HIV Epidemic Fund" in 2022 to honor Glen Spencer's legacy and dedication to increasing HIV awareness throughout the LGBTQ+ community. It is focused on curtailing HIV infections and promoting public health by committing $1 million over the course of four years.

Two years ago today, on March 19, 2022, the community lost Glen, who lived a life devoted to non-profit work, and following his own HIV diagnosis in 2002, became an influential voice for HIV/AIDS prevention and education. As a recognized leader in Phoenix, his high-profile work changed the HIV landscape in Arizona for the better. He did everything in his power to help anyone in need of HIV services by connecting them to care and by always supporting those living with HIV. He lived and envisioned a future when someone could say, "I used to have HIV."

The fund, created with input from Glen, provides dollars for the PrEP for a Brighter Future: Spectrum Medical's Ending the HIV Epidemic Fund distributed annually in the amount of $250,000 to longtime advocates of the health and well-being of the LGBTQ+ community, including Aunt Rita's Foundation, Chicanos Por La Causa, and one.n.ten. The fund divides the dollars among the organizations through the year 2025.

The work of each entity is central to Glen's vision of ending the HIV Epidemic one person at a time with access to treatments like PrEP and PEP. The path toward better health involves people knowing their HIV status and then, if needed, starting treatment and staying in treatment. Keeping viral loads controlled leads to the virus being 'undetectable' and therefore 'untransmittable.'

"Access to HIV testing and education can pave the way for a world without HIV and potentially even lead to a cure," said Spectrum Medical Care Center Chief Executive Officer Amy Sneor. "This is why fund recipients are our valued partners; their services are already touching the lives of many people. Together we are all creating a wide safety net, one that we believe would make Glen Spencer very proud."

Recipients are empowered to apply their funding where they believe it is needed the most. One fund recipient, Aunt Rita's Foundation, where Glen served as executive director for several years, keeps his memory alive in a very exceptional way, "We are able to continue advancing our mission through outreach initiatives, educational programming, and by connecting our community to life-changing and life-saving services with this grant," said Aunt Rita's Foundation Executive Director Stacey Jay Cavaliere. Most recently, the Foundation decided to utilize its funding towards a program with the Greater Phoenix Chapter of the Black Nurses Association to help women of color, 50 and older, who are disproportionately affected by HIV.

Chicanos Por La Causa dedicates its funding to the "LUCES" program, which provides culturally sensitive community outreach services targeting Latinx populations living with HIV. The grant aims to help racial and ethnic minorities, ages 18-30, who are at higher risk for HIV infection.

"This grant is making a long-lasting impact in communities of color," said Duvia Lozano, LUCES Program Director for Chicanos Por La Causa. "The funding is put to work in our 'LUCES' program, which brings hope to young people in the Latinx community that are disproportionately impacted by HIV by providing access to PrEP and PEP prevention services. It also helps keep our clients in care, whether they are insured or not insured."

one•n•ten applies their dollars to "The Zone" program which serves LGBTQ+ youth. The program educates this young demographic about sexual health and STI prevention. It connects with young people through outreach initiatives and by making them aware of PrEP as well as connecting them to resources.

"Thanks to the Glen Spencer Ending the HIV Epidemic Fund, one•n•ten is part of a powerful movement, helping pave a path to a future free from stigma through education, testing, collaboration, and community outreach," said one•n•ten'sYouth Center Manager Abby Eshelman. "Our monthly wellness events provide education and inclusivity. We offer HIV and STI testing, PEP and PrEP navigation. We provide young folks with free take-home HIV testing kits and immediate connections to vital community health agencies. 'The Zone' is especially effective because it empowers youth and young adults with up-to-date information and strategies to protect their health," she added.

"Glen was bigger than life and is still sorely missed," said Spectrum Medical Care Center Director of Marketing and Community Engagement Victor Avila. "He was relentless in his pursuit of bettering the lives of all LGBTQ+ people and made everyone he encountered feel truly seen."

About Spectrum Medical

Spectrum Medical Care Center is a leading provider of primary care, preventative care, HIV care, PrEP, PEP and STI testing services and has been meeting the unique healthcare needs of the LGBTQ+ community in the Phoenix area since 1997. Spectrum Medical's growing team of experienced medical professionals and staff proudly serve all patients with state-of-the-art, competent, and compassionate care and are deeply committed to healthcare equality in the community.

SOURCE Spectrum Medical