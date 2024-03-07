$1 Million Penny On Display At National Money Show In Colorado

Learn what your old money is worth and see $100 million

of numismatic treasures in Colorado Springs, March 14-16

COLORADO SPRINGS, Colo., March 7, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- It won't cost a cent to see a legendary million-dollar penny and more than $100 million of other historic rare coins and paper money during the National Money Show® at the iconic Broadmoor resort in Colorado Springs, March 14-16, 2024. Admission is free and visitors also can find out what their old coins and currency may be worth.

It won’t cost a cent to see a million-dollar penny during the National Money Show at The Broadmoor in Colorado Springs, March 14-16, 2023. The finest known surviving example of a 1943 bronze alloy Lincoln cent will be among $100 million of historic rare coins and paper money on display at the show. (Photo credit: American Numismatic Association.)

"The National Money Show is a family-friendly event sponsored by the nonprofit American Numismatic Association (www.money.org)," explained Thomas J. Uram, president of the 26,000-member organization based in Colorado Springs. "It's an opportunity for the public to learn about historic money and find out if they might own something valuable."

One of the many notable coins on display will be a World War II Lincoln cent that sold for more than $1 million. Because copper was needed for the war effort, all pennies struck in 1943 were supposed to be composed of zinc-coated steel and grey in color, but a few were accidentally struck in the previous year's copper/bronze alloy. The mismade 1943 penny to be exhibited at the National Money Show still has the original mint red color 81 years after it left the Philadelphia Mint.

"Money is history you can hold in your hands, and you can see more than $100 million of numismatic national treasures at the show. Among the items on display will be rare examples of early United States Mint coins including the first dimes from 1796 and 1797, early U.S. paper money, as well as rare, octagonal-shaped 'dollars' made a century ago by silver miner Joseph Lesher in Victor, Colorado," said Uram.

Visitors also can see a one-of-a-kind display of paper money autographed by over 200 World War II-era dignitaries including famous generals, admirals, presidents, prime ministers, and ambassadors. It will be the first time the "Short Snorter" display will be available for viewing in Colorado.

"The National Money Show will provide the public access to hundreds of dealers offering extensive numismatic inventory at all price levels as well as educational programming for both beginning and seasoned hobbyists," explained American Numismatic Association Executive Director Kim Kiick.

"Many of the dealers will provide complimentary, informal evaluations of the public's old money," added Kiick.

The three-day event will be held in Bartolin Hall at The Broadmoor, 1 Lake Ave. in Colorado Springs. Public hours are Thursday and Friday, March 14 and 15 from 10 am to 5 pm, and Saturday, March 16, from 10 am to 3:30 pm.

Admission is free for everyone.

Additional information is available at www.NationalMoneyShow.com or by calling the American Numismatic Association at 719-632-2646.

SOURCE American Numismatic Association