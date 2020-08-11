$1 Million Prize Offered for SportsBetting.com Colorado Football Contest

DENVER, Aug. 11, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- SportsBetting.com, a licensed sportsbook in Colorado, has launched a $1,000,000 Pro Football Pick 'Em contest that is open to state residents and free to enter.

SportsBetting.com, owned by Carousel Group, won't begin taking sports wagers on its web and mobile platforms until Sept. 1, but it opened entry to the $1,000,000 Pro Football Pick 'Em contest Aug. 7 as part of a presale marketing campaign.

SportsBetting.com Logo

"We want to start building brand awareness in Colorado and what better way to do that than offer a $1 million prize with no cost to participants," Carousel Group CEO Daniel Graetzer said. "We hope this creates some excitement for the upcoming football season and we really hope a Coloradoan walks away with the grand prize."

No purchase or payment of any kind is necessary to enter or win the SportsBetting.com $1,000,000 Pro Football Pick 'Em contest.

The contest centers around Week 1 of the NFL regular season. Contestants must make against-the-spread and over-under selections for each of the 16 NFL games. Anyone that correctly picks all 32 outcomes will walk away with $1,000,000.

In the event the $1 million prize is not awarded, the five contestants with the best records will share a guaranteed $10,000 prize pool. The $10,000 payout will be allocated as such:

1 st Place - $5,000



Place - 2 nd Place - $3,000



Place - 3 rd Place - $1,000



Place - 4 th Place - $500



Place - 5th Place - $500

SportsBetting.com has already kickstarted ad campaigns for the $1,000,000 Pro Football Pick 'Em contest with news stations and media outlets in Denver, Colorado Springs and Fort Collins.

"Sports fans and bettors in the great state of Colorado should keep an eye out for upcoming promotions as we move closer to our sportsbook launch on Sept. 1," Graetzer said. "We know we're entering a highly competitive market, but we're excited to show Colorado and the U.S. what we have in store in terms of a uniquely attractive product."

SportsBetting.com will be an attractive option for Colorado residents and visitors by providing one of the largest selection of lines, props, futures and live betting odds, some of the market's highest limits and a U.S.-based customer service department available 24/7.

Contest terms and conditions apply, so please visit www.sportsbetting.com/pickem-football for entry form and complete details.

About SportsBetting.com

SportsBetting.com is a licensed and regulated sportsbook in Colorado. Customers can wager on odds for a wide range of sports betting lines, props and futures through the SportsBetting.com website and mobile application. Deposits and payouts are quick, convenient and reliable. Registration is free to anyone who is at least 21 years old and within Colorado state boundaries.

About Carousel Group

Carousel Group is a rapidly growing holding company established in 2017 with the mission to build a global iGaming empire in the regulated online gambling space. Formed by top executives with more than 50 years of collective experience in the gaming industry, Carousel Group and its flagship brands (www.SportsBetting.com, www.RaceBook.com) utilize proprietary technology to offer market-leading odds behind a customer-first experience.

Press Contact:

Jacob Crossman

[email protected]

+1 (210) 727-0755

Related Files

Carousel-Logo_03.png

Related Images

sportsbetting-com-logo.png

SportsBetting.com Logo

SportsBetting.com Logo

Related Links

SportsBetting

RaceBook

SOURCE Carousel Group

Related Links

http://www.carouselgroup.net

