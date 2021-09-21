1 Million Searches Performed Monthly on A.I. Start-Up PromoMii's Platform

LONDON, Sept. 21, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- PromoMii, a UK-based media technology start-up, has reached one million searches a month, a milestone for the A.I. enhanced cloud native SaaS platform. PromoMii is transforming the video and broadcast industry with Nova, which enables users to instantly deep search their video, image, audio, and archival libraries for specific moments. Nova currently has over 600 users, including international content producers, studios, and broadcasters, who use the tool to analyse their content and build an indexed and navigable library.

The platform launched as SaaS in May 2021, and in the 4 months since launching, Nova has surpassed one million hits a month with a user base that is growing 50% week on week. The innovative A.I. software offers the unique ability to look through hours' worth of footage and decades of video archives in seconds to find specific content, from faces, emotions, actions, shot types, or objects to words, places, or imagery.

Video usage is increasing exponentially which has led to a huge demand for speedy search and retrieval of footage. This process of searching and indexing content is time-consuming and expensive, with the industry standard being 2 hours spent indexing per 1 hour of footage. When done manually, 70% of editing time is spent locating scenes. Nova can process 2 hours of footage in 20 minutes, saving money but also the creative process as a result.

Michael Moss, co-founder and CEO of PromoMii:

"There is a growing demand for more content without raising budgets accordingly.

"Content creators simply do not have the time or means to keep up with this demand. Nova streamlines their workflow, automates the time-consuming tasks and creates opportunities for video producers to better monetise their footage."

In addition to its search capabilities, the software offers the possibility to automatically add subtitles as Nova A.I. understands 38 languages. Multiple new video clips can also be generated from original content by setting parameters such as which labels to include and overall clip length.

Signed on clients include national public broadcasters in The Netherlands (NPO and DPG), and Russia (TNT and Muz TV) among others and some of the largest mass media and entertainment conglomerates in the United States, including Disney.

