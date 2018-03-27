$1 Million to be Awarded to Entrepreneurs at 2nd Annual Quicken Loans Detroit Demo Day

"We want to see the most innovative companies led by the most driven entrepreneurs taking the stage at Quicken Loans Detroit Demo Day. These are the kinds of companies that help communities throughout Detroit thrive," said James Chapman, Director of Entrepreneurship for Quicken Loans Community Investment Fund (QLCIF). "Each year, this $1 million investment helps open opportunities for entrepreneurs to have access to the capital and mentorship they need to take their businesses to the highest levels, and in turn create jobs and prosperity for Detroiters."

To be eligible for Quicken Loans Detroit Demo Day, companies must be based in Detroit or committed to relocating into the city. They also must be a for-profit business with a product or service that is ready for sales. Additionally, the business may have up to $2 million in annual revenue and have raised up to $1 million in capital.

After the application deadline on April 22, the QLCIF Entrepreneurship Team and community partners will review all submissions and narrow the pool to the top 100 semi-finalists. A group of established Detroit-based business leaders -- from a variety of industries and sectors -- will then select the finalists who will advance to the Quicken Loans Detroit Demo Day.

From the hundreds of applicants, 15 entrepreneurs will be chosen to pitch their company live, on stage at the Quicken Loans Detroit Demo Day competition. After the small business owners pitch their companies, a panel of nationally-recognized entrepreneurs will pick seven winners who will receive a share of $1 million to invest into their business. The winnings will come in the form of grants, interest-free loans or equity-like investments ranging from $50,000 to $300,000. The audience in Music Hall will also vote on the "People's Choice" grant recipients.

Applicants will be judged on:

Team : Leadership with the necessary skill sets and experiences to execute the strategy.

: Leadership with the necessary skill sets and experiences to execute the strategy. Advantage: The factors that differentiate a company from their competition and make them uniquely great.

The factors that differentiate a company from their competition and make them uniquely great. Scale : The company's long-term vision for growth, job creation and delivering positive return on investment.

: The company's long-term vision for growth, job creation and delivering positive return on investment. Strategy: The viability a company has to achieve its immediate plans using the sought after funding.

In 2017, eight winners walked away with $50,000 - $200,000 in funding. Demo Day winners included: Social Club Grooming, Detroit Training Center, Ash & Erie, Recovery Park Farms, Eli Tea, The Farmer's Hand, Social Sushi and Good Cakes and Bakes.

"Along with providing capital, my company also received helpful mentoring and access to opportunity that have made winning Detroit Demo Day a life-changing experience," said April Anderson, founder of Good Cakes and Bakes on the city's northwest side. "I was born in Detroit and I love that I am now a part of the growth of the city."

QLCIF's Demo Day is a key component of a larger philanthropic strategy to invest in housing stability, entrepreneurship, education and employment, public space activation and community sponsorship in Detroit. Through its for-more-than-profit model, QLCIF brings together for-profit businesses and non-profit investments. The team is dedicated to investing alongside community partners to build financial and opportunities for all Detroiters.

Quicken Loans Detroit Demo Day Timeline

Applications Open:

Tuesday, March 27, 2018 - Sunday, April 22, 2018 at 11:59PM EDT

- at Applicants can complete an online entry form at DetroitDemoDay.com.

Vetting:

Monday, April 23 – Monday, June 4, 2018

– The hundreds of online applications will be narrowed to the Top 15 finalists by the QLCIF Entrepreneurship team, community partners, and Detroit -based business leaders

Detroit Demo Day

Friday, June 22, 2018

Seven winners will be chosen after the 15 finalists pitch their companies to a panel of nationally-recognized entrepreneurs live at Quicken Loans Detroit Demo Day at the Music Hall in downtown Detroit

Photos of the 2017 Quicken Loans Detroit Demo Day are available here.

About Quicken Loans

Detroit-based Quicken Loans Inc. is the nation's largest mortgage lender. The company closed more than $400 billion of mortgage volume across all 50 states from 2013 through 2017. Quicken Loans moved its headquarters to downtown Detroit in 2010, and now more than 17,000 team members from Quicken Loans and its Family of Companies work in the city's urban core. The company generates loan production from web centers located in Detroit, Cleveland and Scottsdale, Arizona. The company also operates a centralized loan processing facility in Detroit, as well as its San Diego-based One Reverse Mortgage unit.

Quicken Loans ranked "Highest in Customer Satisfaction for Primary Mortgage Origination" in the United States by J.D. Power for the past eight consecutive years, 2010 – 2017, and highest in customer satisfaction among all mortgage servicers the past four years, 2014 – 2017.

Quicken Loans was ranked No. 10 on FORTUNE magazine's annual "100 Best Companies to Work For" list in 2017, and has been among the top 30 companies for the past 14 consecutive years. The company has been recognized as one of Computerworld magazine's "100 Best Places to Work in IT" the past 13 years, ranking No. 1 for eight of the past 12 years, including 2017. The company is a wholly-owned subsidiary of Rock Holdings, Inc., the parent company of several FinTech and related businesses. Quicken Loans is also the flagship business of Dan Gilbert's Family of Companies comprising nearly 100 affiliated businesses spanning multiple industries. For more information and company news visit QuickenLoans.com/press-room.

