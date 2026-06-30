1 Nation Rallies Florida Communities for America's 250th Anniversary

The Sunshine State 250 Showdown boosts community engagement in support of The American Legion Department of Florida.

ORLANDO, Fla., June 30, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- With America's 250th anniversary approaching, 1 Nation has partnered with The American Legion Department of Florida to help communities elevate their Independence Day celebrations and mark the nation's milestone year.

Through the Sunshine State 250 Showdown, American Legion posts across Florida are organizing patriotic events, volunteer projects, and civic activities that honor America's founding while highlighting the service and sacrifice of veterans.

The initiative is built around a simple vision: that every Floridian wakes up on July 5, 2026, believing their Independence Day celebration was the best ever and that veterans and American Legion posts helped bring their communities together for this special milestone.

"America's 250th anniversary is a once-in-a-generation opportunity to celebrate what unites us," said Charles Fowler, Founder of 1 Nation and a U.S. Army veteran. "We chose to work with The American Legion because of its strong presence throughout Florida, with approximately 275 posts and 100,000 members. These events provide an opportunity to engage newer veterans, strengthen local communities, and showcase the role American Legion posts continue to play across our state."

"The Sunshine State 250 Showdown is a powerful opportunity for American Legion posts across Florida to bring communities together in celebration of our nation's 250th anniversary," said American Legion Florida Adjutant Bruce Comer. "We're proud to partner with 1 Nation to honor our history, strengthen civic engagement, and showcase the impact veterans continue to make across the Sunshine State."

The Sunshine State 250 Showdown recognizes posts that create impactful community events celebrating America's 250th anniversary. Event submissions have included parades, barbeques, a road dedication, and even a drone show. Posts earn recognition for their participation, and the best events will be awarded prizes in the form of Post upgrades.

Organizations interested in supporting the Sunshine State 250 Showdown or learning more about participation opportunities can visit www.1Nation.org.

About 1 Nation

1 Nation is a nonprofit organization dedicated to strengthening civic identity, reducing polarization, and bringing Americans together through service, education, and community engagement.

SOURCE 1 Nation