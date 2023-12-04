1 Natural Way Announces Partnership with Folds of Honor

MAUMEE, Ohio, Dec. 4, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- 1 Natural Way has long been conscious of its responsibility to respect and acknowledge the sacrifice of this nation's heroes. For that reason, 1 Natural Way is partnering with Folds of Honor Foundation, an organization that provides life-changing scholarships to the spouses and children of fallen or disabled US service members and first responders.

1 Natural Way is thrilled to support military families in an impactful way.
"Folds of Honor is proud to team up with 1 Natural Way," said Folds of Honor CEO and Founder, Lieutenant Colonel Dan Rooney. "We believe the partnership will be a force multiplier to the mission and awareness of Folds of Honor and increase scholarship funding to the families of American military and first responder heroes. Together we will meet sacrifice with hope."

Folds of Honor Foundation was founded by Lieutenant Colonel Dan Rooney, a decorated F-16 Viper Fighter Pilot. From its inception in 2007, Folds of Honor has awarded more than 44,000 scholarships totaling nearly $200 million. Minority recipients represent 41% of all scholarships awarded. In 2022, the organization expanded its mission to America's first responders, including police, fire, EMTs, and paramedics.  

1 Natural Way, a durable medical equipment (DME) organization, provides insurance-covered breastfeeding supplies and educational resources to help expecting mothers have a positive start to their breastfeeding journey. Through the Affordable Care Act, health insurance plans must provide breastfeeding support, counseling, and equipment for the duration of breastfeeding. These services may be provided before and after birth.

Folds of Honor is a 501(c) (3) nonprofit organization that provides educational scholarships to the spouses and children of military members who have fallen or been disabled while serving in the United States armed forces. Beginning in 2022, Folds of Honor expanded its mission to include first responders. Its educational scholarships support private-school tuition or tutoring in grades K-12 as well as post-secondary tuition. It is rated a four-star charity by Charity Navigator and Platinum on GuideStar. It was founded by Lt Col Dan Rooney, an F-16 fighter pilot, who is currently stationed at Headquarters Air Force Recruiting Service Detachment 1, at Joint Base San Antonio-Randolph, TX. For more information visit FoldsOfHonor.org.

