1 New Book Release and Bestseller "He Loves Me" Written By Women For Women-This Book Empowers Women in Life & Love

MIAMI, Oct. 6, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- "He Loves Me" should be every single woman's trusted BFF. Already hitting #1 bestseller on first day of release, "He Loves Me: The Matchmakers' Guide to Dating Again & Attracting the Man of Your Dreams" is filled with sound advice and practical guidance written by two professional matchmakers, Dr. Nancy Gold Zimmer, a PhD Psychologist with 35 years expertise in relationship counseling and Barbara Black Goldfarb, a connector and community leader. The co-authors have collaborated on this work following almost 10 years as business partners in Elegant Introductions, a South Florida-based internationally recognized leader in the dating industry.

"He Loves Me" The Matchmakers' Guide to Dating Again & Attracting the Man of Your Dreams

The need for this book has never been greater. According to the Pew Research Center, the proportion of never married Americans has risen from 21% to 35% over the past 20 years. Studies also show that approximately 45% of first marriages end in divorce and an even greater percentage with second and third marriages.

Psychologist Dr. Gold Zimmer notes, "This is far from just another dating book. It empowers women by taking them by the hand through time tested secrets of psychology and matchmaking." Zimmer adds, "We help women learn from the past and navigate the world of dating in the digital age."

Barbara Black Goldfarb elaborates, "The book begins by teaching women how to heal from separation, divorce or death of a partner and offers practical advice."

Grounded in real-world experience and evidence-based research, "He Loves Me" lightheartedly coaches readers through the entire process of modern romance including first date expectations, understanding online platforms and offering strategies for dating success.

ABOUT THE AUTHORS

Nancy Gold Zimmer holds a PhD in Psychology from the University of Miami and completed additional training at Harvard University. Nancy has personally counseled thousands of clients on their relationships and mastered the field of relationship psychology.

Barbara Black Goldfarb holds a Bachelors and Masters degrees from Johns Hopkins University and pursued graduate studies at The London School of Economics.

Dr. Gold Zimmer and Goldfarb are co-founders of Elegant Introductions, an internationally acclaimed matchmaking company.

If you are interested in helping women find happy, healthy, longstanding relationships, please feature them on your show or in your publication by visiting them at www.matchmakersguide.com and contacting [email protected] .

Please find this book at:

https://www.amazon.com/He-Loves-Me-Matchmakers-Attracting/dp/1632994399/ref=sr_1_2?dchild=1&keywords=he+loves+me%2C+zimmer&qid=1631640425&sr=8-2

SOURCE Elegant Introductions

Related Links

http://elegantintroductions.com

