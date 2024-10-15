1 New York Times and International Bestselling Author Freida McFadden Extends Groundbreaking Partnership with Sourcebooks

NAPERVILLE, Ill., Oct. 15, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- "Working with the dynamic thinkers at Sourcebooks to expand Freida McFadden's footprint has been a dream and we are so pleased to extend the partnership through 2026 and beyond," says Christina Hogrebe of Jane Rotrosen Agency (JRA). In an exclusive submission, Freida McFadden signed a major seven-book deal with Jenna Jankowski at Sourcebooks. Poisoned Pen Press will publish three new frontlist psychological thrillers, four backlist titles, plus three novellas in the deal brokered by Hogrebe.

The Housemaid is Watching by Freida McFadden The Boyfriend by Freida McFadden

Sourcebooks' reader-centric approach—speed to market paired with wide, immersive distribution the world over—has led to exponential growth title-over-title for McFadden. In 2024, all three of McFadden's brand-new frontlist thrillers, The Teacher, The Housemaid is Watching, and The Boyfriend, debuted at #1 on the New York Times bestseller list.

The partnership between Freida McFadden and Sourcebooks has also seen record-breaking success internationally. The Housemaid is Watching was an instant bestseller in eight countries across five continents. McFadden's latest blockbuster standalone The Boyfriend was an instant bestseller in the UK and Canada with international McFans flocking to exclusive editions at retailers like Indigo (Canada) and The Works (UK). Sourcebooks will continue to build momentum across international markets with world English print rights included in this deal.

"At Sourcebooks, we are always focused on helping our authors reach new heights, and Freida is a perfect example of how we can break new ground together," says Dominique Raccah, Publisher and CEO. "As we extend our partnership, we'll continue to innovate with Freida, push boundaries, and ensure that her work reaches even more readers worldwide."

Looking ahead to a robust publishing schedule in 2026, Jenna Jankowski, McFadden's editor, points to this author's "consistent, keen ability to subvert and defy reader expectations. Her books surprise and entertain which makes the announcement of the first book in this deal, Dear Debbie, so exciting." Dear Debbie—featuring her most chilling protagonist since The Housemaid's Millie Calloway, Debbie Mullen, an advice columnist whose pastimes include tending a poison garden, tracking cheating husbands, and revenge—will lead the year-long seven-book rollout publishing late January.

International and #1 New York Times bestselling author FREIDA MCFADDEN is a physician specializing in brain injury. McFadden is the winner of both the International Thriller Writer Award for Best Paperback Original and the Goodreads Choice Award for Best Thriller. Her novels have been translated into more than forty languages.

Sourcebooks is a thriving entrepreneurial company that brings extraordinary authors to readers in dynamic, data-driven ways. We create books that transcend categories and defy odds, and we have been honored with hundreds of national bestsellers and awards. We are a company of enthusiastic booklovers passionate about connecting books to readers in new and innovative ways. Story by story, book by book, we have changed more than 300 million lives. Join us as we change 300 million more.

