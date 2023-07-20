#1 New York Times Bestselling Author Daniel Silva to Thrill Dallas Readers at the Aaron Family Jewish Community Center!

DALLAS, July 20, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Brace yourselves, book enthusiasts of Dallas! The literary sensation, Daniel Silva, is bringing his remarkable talents to the prestigious Aaron Family Jewish Community Center, enchanting audiences with his words and captivating storytelling. Prepare to be immersed in a world of intrigue, as Silva unveils his highly anticipated new release, "The Collector," during an exclusive book signing and author talk. Attendees will have the exclusive opportunity to meet Daniel Silva up close and personal. Each ticket includes admission to the author's talk, and a signed first edition copy of the "The Collector". Book personalization is available. Additional signed copies may be purchased at the event.

Event Details:
Date: July 25, 2023 | Time: 7 p.m.8:30 p.m. | Venue: Aaron Family Jewish Community Center (Zale Auditorium) | Address: 7900 Northaven Rd. Dallas, TX 75230

To purchase tickets and for more information visit https://jccdallas.org/event/daniel-silva/ or call (214) 739-2737 Sunday - Friday. Barnes and Noble is the official bookseller of the Dallas JCC Bookfest program (https://jccdallas.org/special-events/bookfest/).

On July 25, join us at the Aaron Family Jewish Community Center as Daniel Silva takes center stage, with moderator Nancy Cohen Israel, offering a rare glimpse into his creative process, inspirations, and the thrilling narrative that awaits readers in "The Collector." Prepare to be transported to a world of high-stakes espionage, where danger lurks at every turn and the fate of nations hangs in the balance.

Discover the mind behind the masterpieces, engage in conversations, and have your treasured copies of Silva's books autographed by the literary luminary himself. Renowned for his masterful espionage novels, Silva has garnered an ardent following of fans worldwide. With a career spanning numerous New York Times bestsellers, including "The Gabriel Allon Series". Silva's name has become synonymous with riveting suspense and unforgettable characters.

"The Collector" is Daniel Silva's latest tour de force, promising readers another heart-pounding adventure through the shadows of international espionage. With his trademark blend of historical accuracy, gripping suspense, and vivid characters, Silva once again proves why he is a true literary maestro.

About Daniel Silva: Daniel Silva | #1 New York Times Bestselling Author (danielsilvabooks.com) 

