1 New York Times Bestselling Author Rupi Kaur Announces home body

Highly anticipated by fans the world over, home body guides readers through a reflective and intimate journey visiting the past, the present, and the potential of the self. The lyrical journey through words and illustrations presents a collection of raw, honest conversations with oneself, as Rupi casts a warm light on family and home, mental health and depression, femininity and masculinity, and love and acceptance.

"I'm excited to share this new collection with the world," said Kaur. "It was written as a love letter to the self –a reminder that we must always take the time to fill up on love, acceptance, and community. We can't make it anywhere alone. We need each other. Together, a better world is possible."

Designed by Rupi in her distinctively elegant and simple style, themes of personal exploration and discovery rest in its pages . home body continues Rupi's consideration of themes of love, loss, trauma, healing, femininity, and migration, in addition to acceptance of self.

"We are honored to bring Rupi's third poetry collection to a passionate readership longing for her powerful and healing words," said Kirsty Melville, president and publisher of AMP. "Her work continues to inspire with poems and illustrations that resonate with authenticity, openness, hope, and love. The arrival of home body could not come at a better time."

About Rupi Kaur

rupi kaur is a poet. artist. and performer. as a 21 year old university student rupi wrote. illustrated. and self-published her first poetry collection milk and honey. next came its artistic sibling the sun and her flowers. these collections have sold over 8 million copies and have been translated into over 40 languages. home body is her third collection of poetry. rupi's work touches on love. loss. trauma. healing. femininity. and migration. she feels most at homewhen creating art or performing her poetry onstage.

About Andrews McMeel Publishing:

Andrews McMeel Publishing is a division of Andrews McMeel Universal, a global, independent and integrated media partner to creators of inspirational content, comics, and illustrated humor. It distributes creator content through global syndication; book, calendar, and greeting card publishing; digital consumer experiences; and entertainment licensing. For more information, please visit andrewsmcmeel.com.

home body by Rupi Kaur

Andrews McMeel Publishing | ISBN: 978-14494-86808 |$16.99 | Paperback, 5x7.75 |192 pages

Publication Date: November 17, 2020 | Available wherever books and e-books are sold

1130 Walnut Street, Kansas City, MO 64106 | 816-581-7497

Contact: Kathy Hilliard, VP Marketing, [email protected]

SOURCE Andrews McMeel Publishing

Related Links

http://www.andrewsmcmeel.com

