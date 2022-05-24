1 P2E Game Splinterlands Announces Validator Node Licenses Sale on May 25

PHILADELPHIA, May 24, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Splinterlands, the #1 play-to-earn game (P2E) on the blockchain, announces that their Validator Node licenses will go on sale on May 25, 2022. The Validator Node licenses will be available to the public and operate on a Delegated Proof-of-Stake model.

The Validator Node sale is recognized as a major milestone for Splinterlands in their goal of moving towards a decentralized business framework, with their decentralized autonomous organization (DAO) release planned to follow in the coming months. The sale will take place on Splinterlands' website and require Splintershards (SPS) and Vouchers to participate.

Liam Labistour, the Director of Growth at Splinterlands, said that "the sale is a massive leap in the right direction for Splinterlands. Not only does this mark a turning point for community participation in the project, but it will also act as a major deflationary system for SPS." He continued, "eighty percent of the tokens used to purchase nodes will be burned upon purchase. The other 20% of the tokens will be directly added to the Splinterlands DAO. This, in turn, will help usher in another wave of community participation upon release, in which community members staking SPS will be allowed to help govern DAO funds."

The Validator Node sale will act in tranches, which will see the number of tokens needed per node license increase for every few thousand licenses sold. Splinterlands stated that the SPS validator software would be 100% open source and available for anyone to download and run without costs or restrictions. Furthermore, the software will not be strenuous to run and will not require any major hardware requirements.

The SPS governance system behind the Validator Nodes will act on a Delegated Proof of Stake model. SPS holders who have their SPS in a staked state can vote for accounts running Validator Nodes to elect the members or entities responsible for validating all of the SPS transactions. Voted in validators will be eligible to obtain additional SPS from a pool of 375,000 SPS per month. All validators will split from the remaining pool of 3,750,000 SPS per month.

Aly Madhavji, Managing Partner at Blockchain Founders Fund, shared, "It's great to see Splinterlands leading the way for decentralization and community participation in the blockchain and gaming space. This latest initiative demonstrates the teams deep commitment to the Splinterlands community."

Splinterlands is a play-to-earn trading card game that operates on blockchain technology. These cards are NFTs with a limited supply. Players earn rewards from different play-to-earn activities within the platform. To date, players have played over 2 billion games, with over 10 million games played daily and over 2 million cards per day transacted. The game is played in 146 countries across the world and is available in 10 languages.

