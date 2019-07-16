1 Pachinko Character in Japan, Sea Story Marin, Launches First Manga Release Titled "MARIN" - Available All Over the World on Amazon's comiXology

NAGOYA, Japan, July 16, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- SANYO BUSSAN CO., LTD. is announcing its first Comic release from its global Idol brand "Sea Story Marin". The first digital comic release, called "MARIN" is based on the most popular Pachinko game also called "Sea Story Marin." It will be produced by US based SOZO and globally available on Amazon's digital comic site, comiXology as of July 16, 2019.

"MARIN" is co-produced with Himekawa Art Production lead by "Akira Himekawa" and SANYO BUSSAN CO., LTD. It will be released in English first and then Japanese, Korean and Chinese will follow. produced by SOZO based in United States.

The "MARIN" comic is the first of the many exciting ways to further experience Sea Story Marin. More content is being produced to be released on media platforms such as original videos, music and games.

The MARIN storyline

The beautiful Crystal World is governed by four power stones. A magical dancer named MARIN is invited to perform at an event called the "Four Crystal Festa" and is then swept up into a robbery. Now, MARIN has to face the mystery of four worlds and learn the secrets of her past.

For more information:

SOZO

HIMEKAWA ART PRODUCTION

HIMEKAWA ART PRODUCTION is a production company lead by Akira Himekawa.

They work on original IP, manga creation, character design and character arts for fans all over the world.

They are known for "The Legend of Zelda", "My Little Pony" and "ASTROBOY."

SANYO BUSSAN CO., LTD (SANYO)

SANYO is the leading Pachinko business company in Japan. Known for the "Sea Story" series debuting in 1999 - the main character Marin is still the most popular Pachinko character to this day. SANYO manufactures Pachinko machines and licenses many characters and IP based on manga, anime and movies. SANYO also contributes to Life Saving activities and supports the association for saving coral as part of CSR activities.

