1 Ranked Fishing Rod Company Offers "Build-Your-Own" Custom Fishing Rods Made in the USA

MAGNOLIA, Texas, Sept. 2, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Kistler Rods, a Texas-based fishing rod manufacturer, today announced that customers can now customize their own fishing rod, choosing length, thread colors, custom handles, and more on the new "Build Your Own Fishing Rod" online customizer. Ranked #1 in Google searches for "custom fishing rods," Kistler Rods accumulates thousands of visitors trying out their online custom rod builder each month.

Kistler Custom Fishing Rod Casting Kistler Custom Fishing Rod

According to the Recreational Boating & Fishing Foundation (RBFF), over 50.1 million Americans participated in fishing - for sport or hobby - in 2019. Overwhelmingly, fishing serves as a way to destress, escape the daily grind, and convene with nature. Kistler Rods works with anglers to achieve their fishing goals and this guides their manufacturing decisions.

In addition to their signature collection, the Kistler Rods online rod builder lets fishermen build their own rod to spec from a user-friendly web-based interface. Fishermen first choose either a casting or spinning rod as their base. From there they have their choice of 6 different rod blanks, 5 label colors, 12 different handle types, 8 different thread colors, and lengths from 6'0" to 7'10", and more. There are future plans to add dozens more options before the end of 2020.

"Each rod built comes with a truly custom experience. You're not only designing the rod how you like it, but you're getting email updates along the way. Every custom rod we build, we pay extra special attention too, and ensure each customer gets exactly what they're looking for," said Trey Kistler, founder and CEO of Kistler Rods. "If you've ever wanted a totally custom experience when buying a fishing rod, this is the thing for you."

The 'build your own' custom fishing rods start at $230 with build times currently listed at 30 days. Kistler Rods has over 90 pre-built, stock rods for sale as well as fishing accessories including fishing face masks and apparel.

For more information, please visit www.kistlerrods.com, email [email protected] or call 281-259-8033

Kistler Rods is "The Way Fishing Should Feel." Kistler is #1 in Custom Fishing Rods and has been in business 22 years. Kistler Rods makes fishing more fun, with better results. Made in the USA, Kistler Rods are renowned for unmatched sensitivity and strength. When you feel more you catch more. Design your own custom fishing rod online now at kistlerrods.com!

Contact:

Trey Kistler

Kistler Rods

281-259-8033

[email protected]

SOURCE Kistler Rods

Related Links

http://kistlerrods.com

