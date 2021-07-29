1 Recruiting Training Firm, The Kelley Group, Offers Complimentary Recruiting Webinar Series

The Kelley Group (TKG) is offering 12 complimentary webinars to help leaders recruit top talents to their firm. Tweet this

During the monthly seminar series, leaders will explore ways to help identify and analyze top talents and to understand the value of developing a recruiting plan they can execute daily without fail and without excuses. Additionally, they'll learn advanced dialogue techniques that will help them uncover the advisor's unconscious decision-making strategies, expose hidden motivators and overcome the toughest of objections to close the deal.

Sarano Kelley, co-founder of TKG, says, "Recruiting is an ongoing activity. It's not something you do when the mood strikes or when you happen to have time to spare. Instead you need to have a readily available pipeline of viable recruits. Networking and recruiting activities need to be done systematically following a disciplined process. This is what leaders will learn when attending this exclusive webinar series."

The Recruiting Conundrum complimentary webinar series is based on the Kelley's book, The Recruiting Conundrum: A Consistent, Disciplined Approach to Attracting Top Talent. This highly acclaimed publication is the only book on recruiting in the financial services industry.

An introductory webinar, The Recruiting Process Overview, will be held on Wednesday, August 11th at 12:15 p.m. PT. For a complete series agenda and to register, CLICK HERE.

[Registrants will also receive a complimentary copy of TKGs white paper – The New Recruiting Conundrum.]

SARANO AND BROOKE KELLEY

Sarano and Brooke Kelley are #1 rated speakers, trainers and coaches in the financial services industry. They are co-authors of The Recruiting Conundrum and The Game: Win Your Life in 90 Days.

