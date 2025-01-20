1-Tom-Plumber Named a 2025 Top Franchise by Franchise Business Review

Independent Survey Shows Franchise Owners Are Highly Satisfied with 1-Tom-Plumber's Support and Overall Performance

MILFORD, Ohio, Jan. 20, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- 1-Tom-Plumber – was recently named a Top Franchise for 2025 by Franchise Business Review (FBR). This is FBR's 20th year of honoring the top-ranked franchise opportunities as rated by franchise business owners. The list is available at https://franchisebusinessreview.com/lists/top-200-franchises/ .

Franchise Business Review , a market research firm that performs independent surveys of franchisee satisfaction and employee engagement, provides the only rankings and awards for franchise companies based solely on actual franchisee satisfaction and performance. Franchise Business Review publishes its rankings of the top 200 franchises in its annual Guide to Today's Top Franchises .

1-Tom-Plumber was among more than 350 franchise brands, representing over 34,000 franchise owners, that participated in Franchise Business Review's research. 1-Tom-Plumber's franchisees were surveyed on 33 benchmark questions about their experience and satisfaction regarding critical areas of their franchise systems, including training & support, operations, franchisor/franchisee relations, and financial opportunity.

1-Tom-Plumber's survey data ranks them #44 in the top 50 Growth category (under 75 units).

"Franchisee satisfaction continues to be the leading indicator of franchise performance and system health, and we are pleased to report that owner satisfaction among the 2025 Franchisee Satisfaction Award winners averages 30% higher than other franchise brands," said Michelle Rowan, president and COO of Franchise Business Review. "As an independent research firm, Franchise Business Review is committed to providing unbiased data to prospective franchise buyers to help them identify the best franchise opportunities based on actual feedback and experiences from current owners. Each of the award winners on this year's list of the Top 200 Franchises received stellar ratings from their franchisees in the areas crucial to success in operating a franchise, including training & support, leadership, innovation, culture, and financial opportunity."

About 1-Tom-Plumber

1-Tom-Plumber delivers fast, reliable plumbing services for residential and commercial customers, 24/7. From emergency repairs and clogged drains to water heater issues and sewer line maintenance, we provide dependable solutions whenever you need us.

Founded on a commitment to transparency, efficiency, and exceptional customer service, 1-Tom-Plumber has built a reputation for quality workmanship and skilled professionals who handle every job with care. With upfront pricing and a focus on customer satisfaction, we're here to make your plumbing problems disappear quickly and smoothly.

About Franchise Business Review

Franchise Business Review (FBR) is a leading market research firm serving the franchise sector. FBR measures the satisfaction and engagement of franchisees and franchise employees and publishes various guides and reports for entrepreneurs considering an investment in a franchise business. Since 2005, FBR has surveyed hundreds of thousands of franchise owners and over 1,300 leading franchise companies. FBR publishes free and unbiased franchisee satisfaction research reports throughout the year online at http://www.FranchiseBusinessReview.com. To read our publications, visit https://franchisebusinessreview.com/page/publications/.

