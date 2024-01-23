1 Woman, 2 Children Injured in Truck Accident in Lubbock, TX

LUBBOCK, Texas, Jan. 23, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Grossman Law Offices, with its principal office in Dallas, TX, has information regarding a truck accident that occurred on January 4, 2024, shortly before 7:30 a.m. on U.S. Highway 62 in Lubbock, TX. The accident resulted in injuries to 28-year-old Cheyenne Bilberry and two children, aged 1 and 2.

Details About the Lubbock Truck Accident:

Cheyenne Bilberry and two children were traveling westbound in a Honda Pilot along U.S. 62 at the Farm to Market 400 intersection when the accident occurred.

Reportedly, a southbound 18-wheeler towing a trailer was stopped at a stop sign on F.M. 400. For unknown reasons, the 18-wheeler failed to yield the right-of-way to highway traffic, entering the intersection at an unsafe time. The Honda collided with the left side of the 18-wheeler's trailer and became wedged underneath, causing it to be dragged along for several feet until it came to a stop in the middle of the intersection.

Cheyenne Bilberry reportedly sustained serious injuries as a result of the crash, while the two boys sustained suspected moderate injuries. EMS quickly arrived at the scene and transported all three victims to a local medical facility for treatment. No other injuries were reported.

Related Reading: The Media Is Missing Serious Accidents: What Is to Be Done?

About Grossman Law Offices:

Grossman Law Offices is a Texas-based personal injury and wrongful death firm with a commitment to educating the public about road safety awareness. For more than 30 years, their firm has highlighted crashes that don't make the news.

For More Information:

For additional details about this incident or to learn more about Grossman Law Office's public outreach and educational initiatives, please visit our website at Grossman Law Offices or contact us at 866-513-3847 .

SOURCE Grossman Law Office, P.C.