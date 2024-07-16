$10,000,000 World Series of Poker Main Event Champion To Be Crowned Live On PokerGO® July 16-17

LAS VEGAS, July 16, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- A new world champion of poker is set to be crowned live on PokerGO® July 16-17, 2024. The 2024 World Series of Poker Main Event is down to its final nine players from a record-breaking field of 10,112 entries. Poker fans around the world can watch the final table live on PokerGO. The winner will take home $10,000,000 and the WSOP Main Event gold bracelet.

To watch the 2024 WSOP Main Event final table live, visit PokerGO.com .

Final nine players from the record-breaking 2024 WSOP Main Event

Each of the nine remaining players is guaranteed a $1,000,000 payday, which is quite the return on the $10,000 buy-in. With more than $30,000,000 in prize money up for grabs at the 2024 WSOP Main Event final table, the nine remaining players are competing for what is truly life-changing money.

Jordan Griff, a 30-year-old supply chain manager from Scottsdale, Arizona, leads the final nine players with the most chips. He's joined at the table by eight professional poker players - Brian Kim, Niklas Astedt, Joe Serock, Jason Sagle, Boris Angelov, Jonathan Tamayo, Malo Latinois, and Andres Gonzalez. It quite an international affair at the final table, with the United States, Sweden, Canada, Bulgaria, and Spain all represented. For more information on the final table players, check out their bios .

