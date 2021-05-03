$10,000 Business Plan Competition Focuses on Health and Well-Being

LAFAYETTE, Calif., May 3, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Mary Furlong & Associates (MFA) announces its annual What's Next Longevity Venture Summit June 16-17 and the $10,000 Business Plan Competition. Now in its 18th year, the original thought leader conference focused on the longevity economy attracts more than 400 investors, entrepreneurs and other experts at the intersection of aging, technology and investment. The virtual event offers an online learning and networking experience with leading authorities on the future trends in the $8.3 trillion U.S. longevity economy.

MFA invites entrepreneurs to enter their business plans for the 2021 What's Next Longevity Venture Summit Business Plan Competition for a $10,000 prize. Startups with solutions to address health and well-being in the areas of telehealth (includes virtual doctor visits, remote patient monitoring, health-related AI and analytics), telefitness (includes virtual fitness programs/tools for older adults that promote exercise, strength training and group fitness), and mental health (includes technologies/services that mitigate depression, social isolation, or anxiety) are encouraged to submit. The top five finalists will present their business plans to the virtual audience and judges on June 17.

"There has been tremendous growth in investment dollars over the last 17 years for innovative aging and longevity solutions to support the more than 117 million adults over age 50 in the U.S.," said Mary Furlong, founder and CEO of MFA and executive producer of the What's Next Longevity Summit events. "This year's business competition focuses on technologies for virtual care and well-being. We're excited to see what solutions entrepreneurs can deliver."

"The technology market for virtual care and related devices and products exploded as a result of COVID-19, which drove telehealth visits from 15,000 up to 24 million visits per week. This competition reveals key innovations in this space and offers a glimpse into its future potential," said industry analyst Laurie Orlov of Aging and Health Technology Watch.

Judges for the Business Plan Competition include: John Hopper, Ziegler Link·Age Funds; Dan Gebremedhin, MD,Flare Capital; Abby Miller Levy, Primetime Partners; Christine Brocato, Common Spirit Health; Rick Robinson, Vice President of Startup Engagement, AARP Innovation Labs, and Hope Walls, Nationwide Ventures. Additional judges will be confirmed in the next week.

"In my years attending the What's Next events, sponsoring the event and participating as a judge for the $10K Business Plan Competition, I have discovered multiple companies that we have been able to add to the portfolio of the Ziegler Link•Age Funds, and we have learned a lot about the longevity market," said Hopper. "I look forward to this year's challenge and many more to come."

Applicants can submit their business plans online until the deadline of May 18, 2021. For more Information on the Venture Summit visit www.boomerventuresummit.com.

The What's Next Longevity Venture Summit top event sponsors include: AARP Innovation Labs, Home Instead, Ageless Innovation, Nationwide Ventures, VitalTech, iN2L, LifeBio, CareLinx, Ziegler Link•Age, Thrive, Caregiving Club and WAHVE.

Media contact:

Maysen Folsom

[email protected]

805-405-3370

SOURCE Mary Furlong and Associates