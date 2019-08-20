10,000 Dancers From Around The World Take Over The New York Marriott Marquis For The 2019 Goya Foods New York International Salsa Congress

From beginners to professional dancers, the congress brings together people of all cultures, ages and backgrounds from over 40 countries to experience the mecca of Latin culture and entertainment. "We are excited to host the most fun-filled Latin dance event in one of the most beloved cities in the world, and we would not be able to do it without the support of our sponsors and attendees who travel from near and far to have four days of unforgettable experiences!" said Vilma and Manny Villavicencio, and Luis Guerrero, owners of the NYISC.

The event features 60 multi-level dance workshops and boot camps, youth and adult performances by world-renowned dance teams and couples, and non-stop social dancing to music by Grammy-nominated Doug Beavers, Herman Olivera, Moncho Rivera, and Tony Vega. The festival is also host to the "Old Skool Room," for dancers who frequented the famed NYC nightclubs from the 1950's to present day and are dedicated to preserving the tradition of the New York, Puerto Rican and Cuban styles of dance and Latin music folklore with LIVE music by Johnny Rodriguez Jr. and The Dream Team.

"When it comes to hosting a party, there are three things Latinos never forget to include food, music and dance, and for this and so much more, we celebrate the music and dance of our culture and help to bring together thousands of fans from around the globe to NYC's greatest dance floor!" said Rafael Toro, Director of Public Relations of Goya Foods.

Sponsor T-Mobile will also host free dance lessons and parties at the T-Mobile flagship store in Times Square from Thursday to Sunday afternoons.

The event is in partnership with the 2019 People En Español Festival, which will return to New York City October 5-6 to celebrate Hispanic celebrities, culture and communities during Hispanic Heritage Month.

To purchase tickets & for more information please visit, www.newyorksalsacongress.com Follow NYISC on Facebook, Twitter, Instagram and Youtube. For more information about sponsorship opportunities and press coverage, please contact Natalie@retromedianyc.com or at 845.659.6506.

ABOUT PEOPLE EN ESPAÑOL

PEOPLE EN ESPAÑOL was launched in 1996 as a special issue and today has become the top-selling Hispanic magazine in the United States. Published 9 times a year, PEOPLE EN ESPAÑOL reaches an audience of 7 million every month with its editorial mix of Hispanic and popular entertainment, fashion and beauty trends and compelling human-interest stories. PEOPLE EN ESPAÑOL delivers original editorial content that captures the values, contributions and impact of today's Hispanics in the United States. The brand's social media footprint includes 1,400,000 followers on Twitter, over 4,300,000 "Likes" on Facebook and 1,800,000 followers on Instagram. For daily news, photos, exclusive behind-the-scenes video and celebrity scoops, visit www.peopleenespanol.com and follow PEOPLE EN ESPAÑOL on Twitter at @peopleenespanol.

Contact: Natalie Maniscalco

Retro Media NYC / Natalie@retromedianyc.com / 845.659.6506

SOURCE The Goya Foods New York International Salsa Congress

Related Links

http://www.newyorksalsacongress.com

