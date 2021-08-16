10,000 Orgasms and Counting: House of Wise Launches New Sex Kit to Continue Providing Pleasure and Empowering Women in Their Pursuit of Greater Sexual Wellness and Intimacy

Sexual wellness is part of our overall wellness, and whether people are coming together to share in their sexual experience or are focused on achieving heightened results from their own personal intimacy routine, attaining more frequent and powerful orgasms is linked to better overall health. House of Wise is on a mission to empower women to achieve better results in all areas of their life, from sleep and stress to sex . With House of Wise's new Sex Kit product offering, women can add additional tools to their lives to get the most out of each intimate experience, partner optional. Included in each Sex Kit is one bottle of House of Wise Sex Serum and one package of full-spectrum CBD House of Wise Sex Gummies.

"When women step forward to normalize and destigmatize sexuality, the conversation becomes a dialogue of permission and pleasure. Women have been shamed for, commoditized, and separated from their sexuality for centuries, but that ends now," said Dr. Kate Balestrieri , CST, CSAT-S, PACT-II, EMDR, TSY, Licensed Psychologist and Founder of Modern Intimacy . "In this modern world, women recognize the importance of a sex life that is balanced and integrated into the rest of their lives, on their terms. The Sex Kit from House of Wise is an ideal step toward discovering or nourishing an embodied and exciting relationship with eroticism, sexual mental health, and pleaure potential."

House of Wise Sex Serum is made using an original, vegan, plant-based formula that is pH-balanced to promote optimal levels of acid and bases in the blood at which the body functions best. It is latex-safe, clinically tested, and free of alcohol, petroleum-based ingredients, parabens, and dyes. House of Wise products are never tested on animals. House of Wise Sex Serum is safe to ingest and is made with a hint of peppermint for added flavor and amplified cooling and tingling sensation. Each bottle of House of Wise Sex Serum contains 200mg of isolate CBD, ashwagandha, peppermint, calendula to soothe skin and provide anti-bacterial and anti-microbial balance, arnica for an anti-inflammatory effect, and anti-oxidants including algae, chamomile, and aloe vera extracts.

"We cannot focus on our holistic health without addressing our sexual health. Speaking openly and addressing our sexuality and sexual wellbeing continues to be stigmatized. We've extended our line of sexual wellness products in order to give women access to whatever they need to achieve sexual wellness and intimacy," said Amanda Goetz , Founder & CEO of House of Wise. "Beyond our product offerings, House of Wise continues to drive and encourage conversation around our sexual health, desire, and intimacy. I'm excited to offer products and community to more women to achieve the results and conversations they're craving when it comes to our sexuality and personal intimacy."

In addition to the House of Wise Sex Kit, House of Wise also features a collection of five standalone full-spectrum CBD products with thoughtfully curated, natural active ingredients: SEX Gummies , SLEEP Gummies , SLEEP Drops , STRESS Gummies , STRESS Drops , along with curated product bundles for a complete wellness routine. All of the brand's CBD products are derived from organic, NSF Certified, GMP (Good Manufacturing Practices), kosher, and halal hemp. House of Wise uses high-quality, full-spectrum hemp grown in-house at manufacturer facilities in Colorado.

House of Wise gummies, drops, and kits are available now from hundreds of Wise Women across the country and at houseofwise.co .

About House of Wise

House of Wise empowers women to take control of their lives while working to shatter the stigmas and double standards women face today. The brand offers high-quality, originally formulated full-spectrum CBD products for women, empowering them to give more intention and purpose to their daily routines so they can take back control of their sleep, stress, and sex. House of Wise features a collection of five high-quality and trusted, full-spectrum CBD products. Each product is specially designed and paired with additional, thoughtfully selected active ingredients to help women make the most of every day.

About Amanda Goetz, Founder and CEO

As the Founder & CEO of House of Wise , Amanda is on a mission to help women give more purposeful intention and take back control of their sleep, stress, sex, and wealth. Amanda has more than 15 years of experience building brands that inspire, empower and serve women. She is a leader and advocate breaking down stigmas and stereotypes surrounding CBD, cannabis and the role of women in our society today. Connect with Amanda on Twitter and Instagram to follow along on her founder's journey building the CBD brand making a huge impact on the lives of women everywhere.

