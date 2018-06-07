10,000 Reasons to Leave Fireworks to the Professionals

Wear protective eyewear when igniting fireworks : Ophthalmologists recommend that every household have at least one pair of ANSI-approved protective eyewear. Stop by any hardware store and pick up some safety glasses for the entire family.

Keep a safe distance : Bystanders are injured by fireworks as often as the operator. Stacy Young was 100 yards away when an illegal firework sent shrapnel into her skull. Ophthalmologists couldn't save her eye. It had to be removed.

: Bystanders are injured by fireworks as often as the operator. was 100 yards away when an illegal firework sent shrapnel into her skull. Ophthalmologists couldn't save her eye. It had to be removed. Supervise children closely: Sparklers seem like harmless fun for the kids, but they are responsible for about 1,400 eye injuries each year. Even those tiny poppers or snappers can pose dangers. A ricocheting popper burned parts of five-year-old Nolan Haney 's eye and eyelid

Celebrate with the pros: The Fourth can be complete without using consumer fireworks. The Academy advises that the safest way to view fireworks is to watch a professional show.

"Consumer fireworks are a treasured part of Fourth of July celebrations, so it's easy to forget the dangers they can pose, particularly to the eyes," said Dianna L. Seldomridge, M.D., a clinical spokesperson for the American Academy of Ophthalmology. "Please, take our advice. We don't want to see you in the ER this Fourth of July."

If you experience a fireworks eye injury, ophthalmologists urge you to minimize the damage to the eye:

Seek medical attention immediately

Do not rub the eye. Rubbing may make the injury worse

Do not attempt to rinse the eye

Do not apply pressure to the eye

Do not remove objects from the eye

Do not apply ointments or take pain medications before seeking medical help

To help ensure people get the facts about fireworks, the Academy also created an animated public service announcement titled "Fireworks: The Blinding Truth." It encourages the public and media to view and share the PSA. Visit the Academy's EyeSmart® website for more information about fireworks eye safety.

About the American Academy of Ophthalmology

The American Academy of Ophthalmology is the world's largest association of eye physicians and surgeons. A global community of 32,000 medical doctors, we protect sight and empower lives by setting the standards for ophthalmic education and advocating for our patients and the public. We innovate to advance our profession and to ensure the delivery of the highest-quality eye care. Our EyeSmart® program provides the public with the most trusted information about eye health. For more information, visit aao.org.

