$10,000 Reward Offered By Family Of 24-Year-Old Egg Harbor Township Man Fatally Shot In His Home On January 2nd

EGG HARBOR TOWNSHIP, N.J., Jan. 30, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- A $10,000 reward is being offered by the family of murdered Egg Harbor Township resident Arturo (Arty) Barrera, III, the beloved 24-year-old local resident gunned down in his Vermont Avenue home nearly one month ago, his family jointly announced at a news conference today with Atlantic County Crime Stoppers Foundation.

Art Barrera, father of the fun-loving BMX and skateboarding phenom, said, "Arty was an incredible, loving, caring son, big brother, grandson, and a great friend to so many from all over the region. He would do anything for anybody, and ask nothing in return. But I am asking - for our family and all those that knew and loved him - for help to find those that brutally and senselessly took his life. With the assistance of Atlantic County Crime Stoppers, and working along with the County Prosecutor's Office, effective today we are offering a $10,000 cash reward for information leading to an arrest and indictment on the road to obtaining Justice for Arty."

"Who took our son's life?" asked Marlene Barrera, Arty's mother, her two younger sons by her side. "They took the life of someone who would never hurt anyone. He was the kindest person you'd ever meet. We so appreciate the efforts of all those working so hard to catch Arty's killer. But we also know - and we're praying - that somebody who heard something, or saw something, is willing to step forward to help get those responsible off the street before they hurt someone else and another family has to feel the pain we're feeling. Time is of the essence and we are pleading for help from the community."

Cyndi Balles, Board President of the non-profit Atlantic County Crime Stoppers Foundation, said the highly acclaimed organization will oversee the time-tested process by which the reward is being offered for anonymous tips leading to the arrest and indictment in an unsolved heinous crime. "This is a critical stage in the investigation and we believe such a substantial cash reward can be a significant inducement to one or more anonymous tipsters," she explained.

Mrs. Balles and the Prosecutor's Office also are reminding the public that information regarding the killing can be shared at any time with the A.C. Prosecutor's Office acpo.org/tips as well as confidentially with Crime Stoppers of Atlantic County crimestoppersatlantic.com.

SOURCE D'Amato Law Firm