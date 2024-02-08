10,000-room Crystal Lagoons Project Opens in Orlando Just Steps From Disney World

Crystal Lagoons

08 Feb, 2024, 09:28 ET

***The most visited destination in the U.S. offers a wide range of entertainment but lacks a beach. This development will make up for this with a crystalline lagoon and white sandy beaches.

***The complex features the first Conrad hotel in Orlando and consolidates the presence of the multinational in the hospitality industry.

MIAMI, Feb. 8, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- More than 10,000 rooms will surround the lagoon powered by Crystal Lagoons® technology, recently inaugurated in the United States. It is located just steps from Disney World and Universal Studios in the heart of Orlando, the most visited destination in the US, with 75 million tourists annually.  This city offers a wide range of entertainment options but lacks a beach, an issue remedied in this great development with a crystalline lagoon of the multinational innovation company founded by the scientist Fernando Fischmann.

Crystal Lagoons brings beach life to Orlando with an 8-acre crystalline lagoon at the Evermore Orlando Resort
Crystal Lagoons brings beach life to Orlando with an 8-acre crystalline lagoon at the Evermore Orlando Resort

The lagoon forms part of the Evermore Orlando Resort, one of the largest tourism projects in Florida. The large 8-acre body of water with extensive beaches breaks the hotel paradigm by providing truly superior standards and consolidates the presence of Crystal Lagoons in the hospitality and entertainment industry.

Surrounding the lagoon is Orlando's first Conrad hotel, a luxury brand of the Hilton chain, as well as a variety of homes, villas and apartments. In addition, there is an 18-hole golf course designed by Jack Nicklaus, one of the greatest golfers in history.

"Every hotel project incorporating a Crystal Lagoons® amenity becomes the most attractive destination in the area. Conrad, one of the world's leading hotel chains, understood this and decided to make a qualitative leap with respect to the existing offer in the most touristic area of the U.S.," said Iván Manzur, Senior Vice President of Sales of Crystal Lagoons US Corp.

The United States is the main operation of Crystal Lagoons worldwide, with more than 275 projects at different stages of development and negotiation. Among the most important are Aqua, Mirada, Sole Mia, Balmoral, Windsong Ranch, Beachwalk, and Southshore Bay. The recent joint venture to develop four Public Access Lagoons™ complexes, also known as PAL™, in Texas, stands out and will add to the successful public access developments Epperson (Florida) and Lago Mar (Texas).

About Crystal Lagoons

Crystal Lagoons is a U.S.-based multinational that developed a technology allowing crystalline lagoons of unlimited sizes to be built and maintained at low cost anywhere. It has more than 1,000 projects at various stages of development and negotiation worldwide.

With over 3,000 patents in 160 countries, its sustainable amenities use up to 100 times fewer chemicals and only 2% of the energy required by conventional swimming pools. Bureau Veritas verified the technology's efficient water use, concluding that a 1-Ha/2.5-ac. lagoon utilizes 33 times less water than a golf course and 40% less water than a park of the same size. Crystal Lagoons® amenities can use sea, fresh, and brackish water, which is abundant and has no other use.

Contact: [email protected]  

SOURCE Crystal Lagoons

