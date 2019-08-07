10,000 Rubber Ducks fill the Pool at Post Chastain for Special Olympics Georgia

ATLANTA, Aug. 7, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- Special Olympics Georgia (SOGA) will once again hold its 14th annual Duck Pluck on Friday, August 9. 10,000 yellow rubber ducks, that individuals, businesses and partners throughout the community have adopted, will be floating in the pool at Post Chastain, just waiting to be one of the favored seven to be plucked.

The event will begin at 12:50 pm, with radio personality, Wendy Adams, from 92.9 The Game plucking seven rubber ducks from the water. The lucky owners of these ducks will win one of seven prizes: two round-trip vouchers on Spirit Airlines, four one-way E-passes on Southwest Airlines, a Dell laptop computer, a $400 VISA gift card, a $300 VISA gift card, a $250 Macy's gift card, and a $250 Waffle House gift card.

All proceeds go towards the 26,841 Special Olympics Georgia athletes' sports training and participation in State Games through providing meals, medals for competitions and housing.

SOGA would like to recognize and thank this year's Lucky Duck Sponsors for their support: Kids 'R' Kids Learning Academies and Rooms To Go Foundation.





SOGA provides year-round sports training and athletic competition in a variety of Olympic-type sports for 26,841 children and adults with intellectual disabilities, giving them continuing opportunities to develop physical fitness, demonstrate courage, experience joy, and participate in the sharing of gifts, skills, and friendships with their families, other Special Olympics athletes and the community. For more information, visit www.specialolympicsga.org.

