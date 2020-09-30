10,000+ Women Signed Up for 10,000 Black Vegan Women Program Before October 5 Launch

WASHINGTON, Sept. 30, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- 10,000 women have signed up to be part of the 10,000 Black Vegan Women movement two weeks before the program officially launches on October 5th. Award-winning public health nutritionist and author Tracye McQuirter, MPH, created the free online program as a resource to provide nutritional guidance and support to black women, who experience the highest rates of preventable chronic diseases in the country, including heart disease, certain cancers and diabetes.

Through a series of online 21-Day Vegan Fresh Starts that include cooking videos, meal plans, vegan recipes, grocery shopping lists, meal prep guides, and nutrition tips, McQuirter's 10,000 Black Vegan Women program gives black women the support they need to "go vegan, get healthy, and feel great for life."

"I'm beyond thrilled that 10,000 women (and counting) have signed up for the 10,000 Black Vegan Women movement," said Tracye McQuirter, MPH. "With all that's going on in this country and the world right now, it's no small act that 10,000 black women are taking this time to focus on their health. I'm honored to be their guide on this potentially life-changing journey. This is just the beginning!"

Tracye's 10,000 Black Vegan Women 21-Day Vegan Fresh Start program overview:

The 21-Day Vegan Fresh Start will take place online October 5-25 . Participants will receive a link to download their free 21-Day Fresh Start Guidebook, which includes preparation guidance, nutrition 101, meal plans, recipes, grocery lists, and meal prep tips for the 21 days.

. Participants will receive a link to download their free 21-Day Fresh Start Guidebook, which includes preparation guidance, nutrition 101, meal plans, recipes, grocery lists, and meal prep tips for the 21 days. For the first 7 days, participants will be taking the first week to get ready without having to commit to going vegan yet.

For the next 14 days, the group will be cooking and eating 100% vegan, following the meal plans and recipes in the Guidebook.

Participants will have access to live online calls with Tracye and special guests twice a week for guidance, Q&As, tips, and support.

A private Facebook group will be a space for women to get to know each other and provide support and encouragement throughout the 21 days.

McQuirter will lead an interactive online cooking class, where participants will cook a vegan meal together in real time.

Complementary virtual fitness classes will be provided for participants by a certified fitness coach, who is also a participant in the program.

At the end of the 21 days, participants will receive a certificate of completion and there will be an online celebration.

"I want to truly change the health paradigm of black women," said McQuirter. "We are leaders in so many progressive ways, but we are in a crisis when it comes to our health. And while there are many reasons for this, we have the power to take back control of our health. It's about our greens, not our genes! Eating affordable, nutritious, and delicious plant-based foods is one of the best ways for us to get healthy now and for the rest of our lives."

