$10.3 Billion Cloud ITSM Markets, 2024

The total cloud ITSM market size is expected to grow from USD 4,425 million in 2019 to USD 10,383 million by 2024, at a Compound Annual Growth Rate (CAGR) of 18.6% during the forecast period.

The increasing popularity of cloud services has compelled organizations to move on-premises ITSM to cloud. Cloud ITSM is a strategic approach for managing the way IT is used within an enterprise. Over the last decade, the global adoption of the Information Technology Infrastructure Library (ITIL) as the guiding principles of the processes that reinforce ITSM has gained traction. Today's ITIL best practices emphasize on ITSM throughout the life cycle of an IT service: service strategy, service design, service transition, service operations, and continual service improvement.

The ITSM market comprises solutions for service portfolio management, problem and incident management, change and release management, service desk software, and analytics tools to ensure that IT services are tightly aligned to real-world business needs. In the last 5 years, cloud computing has gained much publicity, and there has been growing enterprise acceptance of Software as a Service (SaaS). Cloud solutions are being viewed as an immediate opportunity to quickly and flexibly deliver business-enabling IT services at a lower cost.

Furthermore, the use of ITSM processes and ITIL best practices in the pursuance of IT service delivery optimization has become prevalent across the enterprises. The figure below highlights the market size of the cloud ITSM market.



Key Topics Covered:



1 Introduction

1.1 Objectives of the Study

1.2 Market Definition

1.3 Market Scope

1.3.1 Markets Covered

1.3.2 Years Considered for the Study

1.4 Currency

1.5 Stakeholders



2 Research Methodology

2.1 Research Data

2.1.1 Key Data Taken From Secondary Sources

2.1.2 Key Data Taken From Primary Sources

2.1.3 Key Industry Insights

2.2 Market Size Estimation

2.2.1 Bottom-Up Approach

2.2.2 Top-Down Approach

2.3 Research Assumptions

2.4 Research Limitations



3 Executive Summary



4 Premium Insights



5 Market Overview

5.1 Introduction

5.2 Regulatory Landscape

5.3 Market Dynamics

5.3.1 Drivers

5.3.2 Restraints

5.3.3 Opportunities

5.3.4 Challenges



6 Cloud ITSM Market Analysis, By Solution

6.1 Introduction

6.2 Service Portfolio Management

6.3 Configuration And Change Management

6.4 Service Desk Software

6.5 Operations And Performance Management

6.6 Dashboard, Reporting, And Analytics



Note: Segmentation is Subject to Change Based On Primary And Secondary Research



7 Cloud ITSM Market Analysis, By Service

7.1 Introduction

7.2 Professional Services

7.3 Managed Services



8 Cloud ITSM Market Analysis, By Organization Size

8.1 Introduction

8.2 Small and Mid-Sized Enterprises

8.3 Large Enterprises



9 Cloud ITSM Market Analysis, By Vertical

9.1 Retail And Consumer Goods

9.2 Media And Entertainment

9.3 Banking, Financial Services, And Insurance

9.4 It And Telecommunications

9.5 Healthcare And Life Sciences

9.6 Government And Public Sector

9.7 Manufacturing

9.8 Energy and Utilities

9.9 Travel and Hospitality

9.10 Education



10 Cloud ITSM Market Analysis, By Region

10.1 Introduction

10.2 North America

10.2.1 United States

10.2.2 Canada

10.3 Europe

10.3.1 United Kingdom

10.3.2 Germany

10.3.3 France

10.3.4 Rest of Europe

10.4 Asia-Pacific (APAC)

10.4.1 China

10.4.2 Japan

10.4.3 Australia

10.4.4 Rest of Apac

10.5 Middle-East and Africa (MEA)

10.5.1 UAE

10.5.2 KSA

10.5.3 South Africa

10.5.4 Rest of Mea

10.6 Latin America

10.6.1 Brazil

10.6.2 Argentina

10.6.3 Rest of Latam



11 Competitive Landscape

11.1 Overview

11.2 Competitive Leadership Mapping

11.2.1 Visionary Leaders

11.2.2 Innovators

11.2.3 Dynamic Differentiators

11.2.4 Emerging Companies



12 Company Profile

Business Overview, Products Offered, Recent Development, Author's View

12.1 Introduction

12.2 Servicenow

12.3 BMC

12.4 CA Technologies

12.5 Cherwell Software

12.6 Ivanti

12.7 Axios Systems

12.8 Easyvista

12.9 Atlassian

12.10 IBM



