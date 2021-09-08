10.40.10 Fitness Successfully Raises Over $1M to Fuel Expansion

DEER PARK, Ill., Sept. 8, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- 10.40.10 Fitness, a boutique gym which expanded its enrollments during peak COVID-19 lockdowns in Chicago, has raised $1 million in seed funding led by Peregrade Ventures.

The funding will be used to expand locations and the gym's fitness application. Led by serial entrepreneur and Veteran Alex Witt, the unapologetically patriotic company plans to attack the fitness industry with its Train American philosophy.

10.40.10 Fitness

"I want to Train American. We define this as having pride in how we represent our community and, ultimately, our country. We are not meant to be sedentary. We are not meant to eat garbage. But we have a society now which fosters those habits by valuing profits over health. And if you've spent the last few years seated in front of computer screens, it's kind of hard to get back out there and decide to be healthy, especially when the trend for our whole country is to become unhealthy. We are changing that. Around all locations, you will find the names of men and women who served our country, starting with fallen Dallas PD officer and my brother Patrick Zamarripa. This business was launched after his death and its success will always be with him in mind."

But Witt isn't just bringing new branding to the gym world. He's bringing a new approach.

10.40.10 Fitness brings the community aspect similar to the most popular fitness chains but removes the competition while adding personalized service with its virtual coaching powered by the company's proprietary machine vision and artificial intelligence.

The model has been so successful that 10.40.10's flagship facility in Illinois has been relentlessly expanding, including adding another 3,500 square feet this month.

"When you walk into our gyms, we track everything with the intent to make you better," proclaims CTO and former fighter pilot Nick Parrish.

Unlike traditional applications which measure calories burned, 10.40.10 Fitness adds machine vision to measure the amount of repetitions completed and how much weight was lifted and uses artificial intelligence to provide coaching tips based on a participant's technique. The company takes personalization so seriously, the application provides personalized playlists to each individual member.

Witt believes Parrish's technological skill is the perfect complement to his fitness methodology.

"People don't work out in order to get hurt. They work out to feel good about themselves, to get increased mobility, flexibility, and confidence. Most want functional fitness with a degree of motivation. Within the Train American mindset, we are working out not just for ourselves but the person next to us. 'Help the person next to you improve and you will find improvement in yourself' is one of the first quotes we added to our walls."

The company has found growth opportunities where other fitness programs lack. 10.40.10 Fitness forgoes one-rep maxes or complex movements due to high risk of injury.

"We're going to give every American who wants to improve their health the ability to do so easily, whether in our gyms, with friends at another gym or in the comfort of their own homes. I'm not interested in being just another gym chain. I want to improve the lives of my fellow Americans by giving them a fun, graduated, and attainable workout structure that gets them real results. I want people to leave here and represent our country with pride. I want to take back what it means to be an American through safe and intelligent fitness. That's the 10.40.10 mission."

