$10.7+ Billion Worldwide Thermal Spray Coatings Industry to 2025 - Featuring Oerlikon Metco, Bodycote & Surface Technology Among Others
Jul 09, 2020, 10:30 ET
DUBLIN, July 9, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- The "Thermal Spray Coatings Market by Materials (Ceramics and Metals & Alloys), Process (Combustion Flame and Electrical), End-Use Industry (Aerospace, Automotive, Healthcare, Agriculture, Energy & Power and Electronics) and Region - Global Forecast to 2025" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.
The thermal spray coatings market was valued at USD 10,570 million in 2019 and is projected to reach USD 10,714 million by 2025, at a CAGR of 7.0% between 2020 and 2025.
The growth in the aerospace, automotive, healthcare and other industries is driving the demand for thermal spray coatings. Low-cost coating and improved shelf life of equipment or surface is expected to drive the growth of thermal spray coatings market. However, lack of knowledge and technical skills is restraining the growth of thermal spray coatings market. Additionally, the recent outbreak of COVID-19 has resulted in the shutting of manufacturing facilities across the globe which will have a severe effect on the Thermal spray coatings market.
Ceramic, is the fastest-growing material in the thermal spray coatings market
The ceramic material is projected to register the highest CAGR during the forecast period. The growing demand for ceramic material is due to its cost efficiency and easy availability. The growth is also driven by the growth in aerospace, healthcare, automotive and other end-use industries. Metal & alloys to be the second-largest consumed material in the thermal spray coatings market. The increased usage of metals & alloys is attributed to the speed of coating deposition and feedstock flexibility on the surface or component.
North America to dominate thermal spray coatings market
North America is the largest consumer of thermal spray coatings market. This growth is mainly attributed to the increasing urbanization & modernization, increasing personal disposable income and growing demand from various end-use industries such as aerospace. The aerospace industry in North America is in boom due to demand backlog of big manufacturers. Technological advancement and high skilled labor create a lucrative growth opportunity in automotive and various other industries. The US is to be the largest contributor to the thermal spray coatings market in the region.
Aerospace to dominate thermal spray coatings market in the forecast period
The Aerospace industry is the largest consumer of thermal spray coatings market. This growth is attributed towards increasing consumption of thermal spray coatings from various end-use industries such as aerospace, automotive and other. Moreover, the boom in the aerospace industry and demand backlog which is almost equal to 10 years. North America to be in lead in the aerospace industry because of the availability of big manufacturers such as Boeing.
Key Topics Covered:
1 Introduction
2 Research Methodology
3 Executive Summary
4 Premium Insights
4.1 Attractive Opportunities in Thermal Spray Coatings Market
4.2 Thermal Spray Coatings Market, by Material
4.3 Thermal Spray Coatings Market, by Process
4.4 Thermal Spray Coatings Market, by Region
4.5 North America Thermal Spray Coatings Market, by Material and Country
5 Market Overview
5.1 Introduction
5.2 Market Dynamics
5.2.1 Drivers
5.2.1.1 Growing Demand from the Healthcare Industry
5.2.1.2 Reduced Maintenance Cost of Thermally Sprayed Parts
5.2.1.3 Thermal Spray Substituting Electroplating Processes
5.2.1.4 Boom in the Aerospace Industry
5.2.2 Restraints
5.2.2.1 Stringent Regulations for Thermal Spray Coatings
5.2.3 Opportunities
5.2.3.1 Adoption of New Measures to Conserve Energy & Harness Renewable Energy Sources
5.2.4 Challenges
5.2.4.1 Lack of Technical Skills
5.2.4.2 Low Investment in R&D Activities by End-Use Industries
5.3 Porter's Five Forces Analysis
5.3.1 Bargaining Power of Suppliers
5.3.1.1 Easy Availability of Raw Materials
5.3.1.2 Presence of a Large Number of Suppliers
5.3.2 Bargaining Power of Buyers
5.3.2.1 Presence of a Large Number of Buyers
5.3.2.2 Large Volume Purchases
5.3.3 Threat of Substitutes
5.3.3.1 Availability of Substitutes
5.3.3.2 Cost of Available Substitutes
5.3.4 Threat of New Entrants
5.3.4.1 Presence of Established Players
5.3.4.2 Requirement for Specific Technical Skills
5.3.5 Intensity of Competitive Rivalry
5.3.5.1 Industry Concentration
5.3.5.2 Exit Barriers
6 Industry Trends
6.1 Aerospace Industry
6.2 Automotive
6.3 Agriculture
7 Thermal Spray Coatings Market, by Process
7.1 Introduction
7.2 Combustion Flame
7.3 Electrical
8 Thermal Spray Coatings Market, by Material
8.1 Introduction
8.2 Ceramics
8.3 Metals & Alloys
8.4 Others
9 Thermal Spray Coatings Market, by End-Use Industry
9.1 Introduction
9.2 Aerospace
9.2.1 Flame Tubes
9.2.2 Turbine Blades
9.2.3 Landing Gear
9.3 Automotive
9.3.1 Suspension Parts
9.3.2 Piston Rings
9.3.3 Turbochargers
9.3.4 Engine Parts
9.3.5 Chassis
9.3.6 Cylinder Liners
9.3.7 Exhaust Pipes
9.4 Healthcare
9.4.1 Orthopedics
9.4.2 Medical Instruments
9.4.3 Over-The-Counter Medicines
9.5 Energy & Power
9.5.1 Boilers
9.5.2 Shafts
9.5.3 Hydro Turbines
9.5.4 Power Generators
9.5.5 Compressor Blades
9.6 Electronics
9.6.1 Electronic Enclosures
9.6.2 Instrument Nuts
9.6.3 Magnetic Tapes
9.6.4 Dielectric Coatings
9.6.5 Shielding
9.7 Agricultural Machinery
9.7.1 Harvester Blades
9.7.2 Balers
9.7.3 Compressors
9.7.4 Threshing Components
9.7.5 Agricultural Pumps & Wastewater Treatment Equipment
9.8 Others
9.8.1 Food Processing
9.8.2 Defence
9.8.3 Printing
10 Regional Analysis
10.1 Introduction
10.2 North America
10.2.1 US
10.2.1.1 the Us is Projected to Lead the North American Thermal Spray Coatings Market during the Forecast Period
10.2.2 Canada
10.2.2.1 Increase in Investments Expected to Drive the Growth of the Thermal Spray Coatings Market in Canada
10.3 Europe
10.3.1 Germany
10.3.2 Growth of End-Use Industries is Expected to Drive the Thermal Spray Coatings Market in Germany
10.3.3 UK
10.3.3.1 Increased Production of Automobiles and Government Investments are Projected to Fuel the Thermal Spray Coatings Market in the Uk
10.3.4 Russia
10.3.4.1 the Growth of the Automotive Industry is Expected to Drive the Thermal Spray Coatings Market in Russia
10.3.5 Italy
10.3.5.1 Increased Investments by the Government in the Healthcare and Automotive Industries is Expected to Drive the Thermal Spray Coatings Market in Italy
10.3.6 France
10.3.6.1 the Growth of the Aerospace Industry is Expected to Drive the Growth of Thermal Spray Coatings Market in France
10.3.7 Belgium
10.3.7.1 Growth of the Automotive & Healthcare Industries is Driving the Thermal Spray Coatings Market in Belgium
10.3.8 Rest of Europe
10.3.8.1 Growing Investments from Various Countries and Initiatives Taken by Governments to Promote Manufacturing are Projected to Boost the Thermal Spray Coatings Market in the Rest of Europe
10.4 Asia Pacific
10.4.1 China
10.4.1.1 China is Projected to Lead the Asia Pacific Thermal Spray Coatings Market during the Forecast Period
10.4.2 Japan
10.4.2.1 Increasing Urbanization, Capital Investments, and Technological Advancements are Expected to Drive the Thermal Spray Coatings Market in Japan
10.4.3 India
10.4.3.1 Increasing Foreign Investments are Driving the Thermal Spray Coatings Market in India
10.4.4 South Korea
10.4.4.1 Technological Advancements in the Field of Electronics are Projected to Drive the Thermal Spray Coatings Market in South Korea
10.4.5 Vietnam
10.4.5.1 Availability of Raw Materials is Expected to Fuel the Thermal Spray Coatings Market in Vietnam
10.4.6 Rest of Asia Pacific
10.4.6.1 Growth in Various Industries is Expected to Fuel the Thermal Spray Coatings Market in the Region
10.5 Latin America
10.5.1 Mexico
10.5.1.1 Increased Investments in the Automotive Industry are Expected to Drive the Thermal Spray Coatings Market in Mexico
10.5.2 Brazil
10.5.2.1 the Growth of the Automotive Industry is Expected to Drive the Thermal Spray Coatings Market in Brazil during the Forecast Period
10.5.3 Colombia
10.5.3.1 Growing Automotive and Construction Industries is Driving the Thermal Spray Coatings Market in Colombia
10.5.4 Argentina
10.5.4.1 the Growth of End-Use Industries is Fueling the Thermal Spray Coatings Market in Argentina
10.5.5 Rest of Latin America
10.5.5.1 Urbanization and the Presence of a Skilled Workforce are Expected to Drive the Thermal Spray Coatings Market in the Region
10.6 Middle East & Africa
10.6.1 Saudi Arabia
10.6.1.1 the Growth of the Automotive Industry is Projected to Drive the Thermal Spray Coatings Market in the Country
10.6.2 South Africa
10.6.2.1 Investments in the Manufacturing Sector are Expected to Drive the South African Thermal Spray Coatings Market
10.6.3 UAE
10.6.3.1 Rise in Healthcare Expenditure and Growth of the Aviation Sector are Expected to Drive the Growth of Thermal Spray Coatings Market in the Country
10.6.4 Egypt
10.6.4.1 Increased Focus to Harness Renewable Energy and Growth of the Healthcare Industry are Expected to Drive the Thermal Spray Coatings Market in Egypt
10.6.5 Rest of Middle East & Africa
10.6.5.1 Increase in Governmental Spending is Expected to Drive the Thermal Spray Coatings Market in the Rest of Middle East & Africa
11 Competitive Landscape
11.1 Introduction
11.1.1 Dynamic Differentiators
11.1.2 Innovators
11.1.3 Visionaries
11.1.4 Emerging Companies
11.2 Overview
11.2.1 Product Offerings
11.2.2 Business Strategies
12 Company Profiles
12.1 Praxair Surface Technologies, Inc.
12.2 Oerlikon Metco
12.3 Bodycote
12.4 Surface Technology
12.5 H.C. Starck Gmbh
12.6 Flame Spray Coating Company
12.7 Thermal Spray Technologies, Inc. (Tst)
12.8 A&A Coatings
12.9 General Magnaplate Corporation
12.10 Plasma-Tec, Inc.
12.11 Asb Industries, Inc.
12.12 Other Leading Players
12.12.1 Polymet Corporation
12.12.2 Progressive Surface
12.12.3 Brycoat Inc.
12.12.4 Metallisation Limited
12.12.5 Exline, Inc.
12.12.6 Associated Wear Coatings, Inc.
12.12.7 Arc Spray (Pty.) Ltd.
12.12.8 F.W. Gartner Thermal Spraying
12.12.9 Flame Spray Spa
12.12.10 Tocalo Co., Ltd.
12.12.11 Treibacher Industrie Ag
12.12.12 Gtv Verschleischutz Gmbh
12.12.13 Ametek Inc.
12.12.14 C&M Technologies Gmbh
13 Appendix
13.1 Insights of Industry Experts
13.2 Discussion Guide
13.1 Knowledge Store: Subscription Portal
13.2 Available Customizations
13.3 Related Reports
13.4 Author Details
For more information about this report visit https://www.researchandmarkets.com/r/res4mz
Research and Markets also offers Custom Research services providing focused, comprehensive and tailored research.
Media Contact:
Research and Markets
Laura Wood, Senior Manager
[email protected]
For E.S.T Office Hours Call +1-917-300-0470
For U.S./CAN Toll Free Call +1-800-526-8630
For GMT Office Hours Call +353-1-416-8900
U.S. Fax: 646-607-1907
Fax (outside U.S.): +353-1-481-1716
SOURCE Research and Markets