$10,865,004 in Direct Purchaser Settlements Reached with Starters Manufacturers in Price Fixing Class Action Lawsuit

DETROIT, July 1, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- Freed Kanner London & Millen LLC; Kohn, Swift & Graf, P.C.; Preti, Flaherty, Beliveau & Pachios, LLP; and Spector Roseman & Kodroff, P.C. ("Settlement Class Counsel") announce that the United States District Court for the Eastern District of Michigan Southern Division ("Court") has approved the following announcement of proposed class action settlements with the Mitsubishi Electric Defendants, Hitachi Automotive Systems, Ltd. ("HIAMS") Defendants, DENSO Defendants, and MITSUBA Defendants (collectively, the "Settling Defendants"). The settlements resolve allegations against the Settling Defendants that they conspired to raise, fix, maintain, and stabilize prices, rig bids, and allocate the supply of starters sold in the United States, in violation of federal antitrust laws.

The settlements affect those who purchased starters in the United States between January 1, 2000 and March 12, 2018 directly from any one of the following entities (or depending on the specific settlement agreements, their parents, subsidiaries, affiliates or joint ventures): Mitsubishi Electric Corporation; Mitsubishi Electric US Holdings, Inc.; Mitsubishi Electric Automotive America, Inc.; Hitachi Automotive Systems, Ltd.; Hitachi, Ltd.; Hitachi Automotive Systems Americas, Inc.; DENSO Corporation; DENSO International America, Inc.; MITSUBA Corporation; American Mitsuba Corporation; Nikko Electric Indus.; and Robert Bosch GmbH.

A hearing will be held on October 3, 2019, at 11:00 a.m., before the Honorable Marianne O. Battani, United States District Judge, at the Theodore Levin United States Courthouse, 231 West Lafayette Boulevard, Detroit, MI 48226, Courtroom 252, for the purpose of determining whether the proposed settlements with the Mitsubishi Electric Defendants, HIAMS Defendants, DENSO Defendants, and MITSUBA Defendants totaling $10,865,004 should be approved by the Court as fair, reasonable and adequate and whether the Court should approve Settlement Class Counsel's request for an award of attorneys' fees and reimbursement of litigation costs and expenses.

A Notice of Proposed Settlements (the "Notice") was mailed to potential Settlement Class members on or about June 27, 2019. The Notice describes the litigation and options available to Settlement Class members with respect to the Mitsubishi Electric, HIAMS, DENSO, and MITSUBA settlements in more detail. The Notice also explains what steps a Settlement Class Members must take to (1) object to any or all of the settlements or (2) request exclusion from one or more of the settlement classes. The Notice and other important documents related to the Settlements can be accessed at www.AutoPartsAntitrustLitigation.com/Starters, or by calling 1-877-670-0867, or writing to Starters Direct Purchaser Antitrust Litigation, P.O. Box 3076, Portland, OR 97208-3076.

