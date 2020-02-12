$10.9 Billion Secure Web Gateway (SWG) Market Outlook, 2024 - Increase in the Number of Sophisticated Cyberattacks, Rise in Adoption of Cloud-Based Security Technologies

DUBLIN, Feb. 12, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- The "Secure Web Gateway Market by Component (Solutions (Threat Protection, Access Control, and Data Protection) and Services), Deployment Mode, Organization Size, Vertical (Healthcare, BFSI, IT & Telecom, and Education), and Region - Global Forecast to 2024" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

The global SWG market size is projected to grow from USD 4.6 billion in 2019 to USD 10.9 billion by 2024, at a Compound Annual Growth Rate (CAGR) of 19.1% from 2019 to 2024.



This market study covers the SWG market size across segments. It aims at estimating the market size and the growth potential of this market across segments, such as components, solutions, deployment modes, organization size, verticals, and regions. The study also includes an in-depth competitive analysis of the key market players, along with their company profiles, key observations related to product and business offerings, recent developments, and key market strategies.



Major vendors offering SWG solutions include NortonLifeLock (US), Zscaler (US), Cisco (US), Check Point Software Technologies (Israel), Sophos Group PLC (UK), Forcepoint (US), Trend Micro Incorporated (Japan), and Comodo Group (US). The study includes an in-depth competitive analysis of these key market players, along with their profiles, recent developments, and key market strategies.

Increase in the number of sophisticated cyberattacks is driving the overall growth of the Secure Web Gateway (SWG) market.

The market growth is driven by various factors, including the increasing number of sophisticated cyberattacks, growing need for end-to-end holistic security products, which have contributed a considerable share in the SWG ecosystem.



Among solutions, the data protection segment to grow at the highest CAGR in the SWG market during the forecast period.



Data protection includes Data Loss Prevention (DLP), file type controls, and application control. DLP is a comprehensive data security software that ensures information loss prevention when the data is at the endpoint, network traffic, or stored in a data server. The SWG solutions implement DLP related policies to minimize and control the transaction of critical information.



It also protects corporate intellectual property from external individuals and users who should not have authorized access to corporate data. Applying file type controls automatically remove files that contain sensitive data and malicious content as they pass in and out of companies' network without the need for human intervention. Application control blocks or restricts unauthorized applications from executing in ways that put data at risk, which helps in ensuring data security.



Among components, the services segment to grow at a higher CAGR during the forecast period.



Services enable enterprises to implement solutions without purchasing them. The cost associated with buying SWG solutions and implementing them on-premises is higher. Hence, large enterprises, as well as Small and Medium-sized Enterprises (SMEs), are moving toward adopting services, especially cloud-based services. This, in turn, leads to a higher adoption of SWG services as compared to software tools utilized in the market.



Asia Pacific to register the highest growth rate during the forecast period.



Asia Pacific (APAC) has a great scope for growth in the SWG market in terms of the use of SWG solutions. APAC is witnessing tremendous growth mainly due to the presence of emerging economies, such as China, Japan, Australia, India, and Hong Kong. Currently, countries across this region are flooded with many SMEs that account for the employment of more than 70% of the population.

However, factors such as continual growth in mobile workforce, increase in complexity of businesses, unregulated nature of the internet, and rise in the adoption of Bring Your Own Device (BYOD), demand for strong security requirements. These factors are expected to push SMEs to adopt various security solutions including SWG solutions with minimal initial investments.



Key Topics Covered



1 Introduction



2 Research Methodology



3 Executive Summary



4 Premium Insights

4.1 Attractive Opportunities in the Secure Web Gateway Market

4.2 Market By Component, 2019-2024

4.3 Market By Organization Size, 2019-2024

4.4 Market By Deployment Mode, 2019-2024

4.5 Market By Vertical, 2019-2024

4.6 Market By Region and Vertical, 2019-2024



5 Market Overview and Industry Trends

5.1 Introduction

5.2 Market Dynamics

5.2.1 Drivers

5.2.1.1 Increasing Need for End-To-End Wholistic Security Products

5.2.1.2 Rising Number of Sophisticated Cyber Attacks

5.2.2 Restraints

5.2.2.1 Low Acceptance of SWG Solutions in the Enterprise Segment

5.2.3 Opportunities

5.2.3.1 High Need for Protection From Web-Based Threats

5.2.3.2 Rise in Adoption of Cloud-Based Security Technologies

5.2.4 Challenges

5.2.4.1 Availability of Simpler and Alternate Products

5.3 Use Cases

5.3.1 Prepaid Payment Card Company Trusts Forcepoint to Safeguard Customer Data

5.3.2 Cenitex Provides Better User Experience and Improved Customer Security With Zscaler

5.3.3 Yelp Enhanced Customer Experience With Automated Security Practices and Cisco Umbrella and Investigate



6 Secure Web Gateway Market By Component

6.1 Introduction

6.2 Solutions

6.3 Services



7 Secure Web Gateway Market, By Solution

7.1 Introduction

7.2 Threat Prevention

7.3 Access Control

7.4 Data Protection



8 Secure Web Gateway Market, By Organization Size

8.1 Introduction

8.2 Small and Medium-Sized Enterprises

8.3 Large Enterprises



9 Secure Web Gateway Market, By Deployment Mode

9.1 Introduction

9.2 On-Premises

9.3 Cloud



10 Secure Web Gateway Market, By Vertical

10.1 Introduction

10.2 Banking, Financial Services, and Insurance

10.3 Government and Defense

10.4 Healthcare

10.5 IT and Telecom

10.6 Education

10.7 Others



11 Secure Web Gateway Market, By Region

11.1 Introduction

11.2 North America

11.3 Europe

11.4 Asia-Pacific

11.5 Middle East and Africa

11.6 Latin America



12 Competitive Landscape

12.1 Microquadrant Overview

12.2 Competitive Leadership Mapping

12.2.1 Visionary Leaders

12.2.2 Innovators

12.2.3 Dynamic Differentiators

12.2.4 Emerging Companies



13 Company Profiles

13.1 Introduction

13.2 NortonLifeLock Inc. (Symantec)

13.3 Zscaler

13.4 Cisco Systems

13.5 Check Point Software Technologies

13.6 Sophos

13.7 Forcepoint

13.8 Trend Micro

13.9 Comodo

13.10 McAfee

13.11 Thoma Bravo (Barracuda Networks)

13.12 NetSkope

13.13 A10 Networks

13.14 Cyren

13.15 Sangfor Technologies

13.16 CATO Networks

13.17 Contentkeeper

13.18 iboss

13.19 Menlo Security

13.20 F5 Networks, Inc.

13.21 Citrix

13.22 Right to Win



