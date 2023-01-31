10 Actalent Engineering Consultants Recognized at the 37th Annual BEYA STEM Conference

Event celebrating engineering excellence will include Actalent panelists and award presenters

HANOVER, Md., Jan. 31, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Actalent, a global leader in engineering and sciences services and talent solutions, today announced that four of its consultants will receive the Modern-Day Technology Leader Award and six will be honored with the Science Spectrum Trailblazer Award at this year's annual Black Engineer of the Year Awards (BEYA) Science, Technology, Engineering and Mathematics (STEM) Conference. Now in its 37th year, BEYA37 will take place February 9-11, 2023 online and in-person at the Gaylord National Resort and Convention Center in National Harbor, MD. Attendees can find Actalent at booth #601 at the in-person career fair.

Award recipients were chosen from a talented pool of professionals who have demonstrated outstanding achievement in their field. BEYA's esteemed panel of judges are comprised of leaders in industry, government and academia. The Modern-Day Technology Leader Award and the Science Spectrum Trailblazer Award both recognize bright individuals who are shaping the future of engineering, science, and technology.

"We take great pride in having this diverse group of consultants recognized for their striking contributions—not just to their workplaces and communities, but to the STEM field as a whole," said Olakunle Arowolo, director of diversity, equity and inclusion at Actalent. "Their valuable leadership and pioneering achievements will continue to advance our decades-long mission of elevating marginalized voices in the workforce and championing a new generation of STEM leaders. I am honored to have them play such a vital role on our consultant team—and I look forward to seeing their achievements recognized at BEYA this year."

Actalent's recipients include:

2023 Modern-Day Technology Leader

Amanda Neuenfeldt , Electrical Engineer

, Electrical Engineer Desai Priyanshkumar, Project Engineer

VK Raghavan, Program Manager

Brianna Tijerina , Transmission Engineer

2023 Science Spectrum Trailblazer

Tim Chang , Electrical Engineer

, Electrical Engineer Theron Easley , Distribution Group Manager

, Distribution Group Manager Gary Hall Jr. , Engineer

, Engineer Ricardo Jimenez , Program Manager

, Program Manager Chandra Jogulababurao, Program Manager

Damodar Valluru , Lead Engineer

Actalent president Chad Koele, director of finance Veronica Adewodu, and director of diversity, equity and inclusion Olakunle Arowolo, will each give opening remarks at the conference. Eleven other Actalent leaders will additionally serve as panelists discussing technical engineering and general leadership topics. Learn more and connect with Actalent at BEYA here.

About the BEYA STEM Conference

The BEYA STEM Community, over 10,000 strong, offers K-12 students, college students, corporate, government, military professionals, business, and industry employers three days of learning, networking, celebrating excellence, and showcasing STEM career opportunities. Join us each February for the BEYA Experience. The 2022 BEYA STEM Conference introduces the Digital Twin Experience (DTX) as we slowly emerge from the Covid-19 pandemic.

About Actalent

Actalent connects passion with purpose. We're supporting critical engineering and sciences initiatives that advance how companies serve the world. With almost 40 years of experience, our scalable engineering and sciences services and talent solutions provide the expertise our customers need to achieve more. Actalent's global footprint and flexible delivery models ensure access to specialized talent where and when you need it. Follow us on LinkedIn and learn more at actalentservices.com .

Actalent is an operating company of Allegis Group, the global leader in talent solutions.

