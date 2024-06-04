10 Best Travel-Sized Games for All Ages

SEATTLE, June 4, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- If you're looking for ways to entertain or connect with your family while traveling, it's essential to have a few compact, engaging games to help pass the time.

Playing games is not only entertaining, but it boosts social skills, critical thinking, and promotes healthy competition.

Our favorite compact games from SimplyFun that focus on play-based learning and mind-bending fun for all ages Post this Chalk-A-Word by SimplyFun is a fun, travel-size spelling game and vocabulary game for ages 8 and up.

We've compiled our favorite compact games from SimplyFun that focus on play-based learning and mind-bending fun for all ages:

Are We There Yet? Put that phrase to rest with this collection of 50 activity cards designed to engage your child's mind and encourage imagination and problem-solving. The cards are all looped together on a convenient ring, making it easy to flip through. $10 Bee Alert : Find the matching-color bee under the hive in this fun memory game made for 2-5 players. The player with the most hives at the end of the game, wins. Ages 5 and up. $30 Chalk-A-Word: The more words you know the greater your chances. This fun game lets 2-5 players use their letter cards to create new words or add to existing words in play. $25 Dinosaur Challenge: In this fun decision-making game, 2-4 players determine which dinosaur they think can best overcome dangerous events and natural disasters. $26 Do it Again: This hilarious compact game tests your memory skills to see if you can repeat the existing action sequence before performing the action on the card. Made for 2-8 players. $18 Family Stories Chat Ring: This portable collection of cards asks 98 questions to spark ideas for conversations. It's a great way to get to know one another better and have a laugh. $10 Kids on the Go Card Set: This bright bundle of 4 games for kids comes in a convenient storage bag and includes Buddy Match, Chums, Crazy Ates and Get the Fly. These games introduce young players to important skills like taking turns, and recognizing their colors, numbers and letters. $49 Shape Whiz: Two to four players receive a geometry clue and question, and then try to be the fastest player to find the correctly shaped card from their shape card stack. The first player to run out of shape cards wins. $28 . Sneaks: Test your quick-thinking skills by passing cards one at a time to the player to your left. Be the first to collect four cards with the same number value and grab a sneaker. Great for kids 6+ and can be played with 2-8 players in all. $22 Word Bits: Test your spelling with this easy game for 2-4 players. Players spell words that match a specific category and have the correct number of matching letters. The letters can be used in any order, and only the fastest player to use them will collect the card used in each round. The player with the most cards at the end wins. $24

SOURCE SimplyFun