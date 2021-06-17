$10+ Billion Blood Glucose Monitoring Devices Global Market to 2026 - Increasing Awareness About Point of Care Testing Presents Opportunities

DUBLIN, June 17, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- The "Global Blood Glucose Monitoring Devices Market (2021-2026) by Product, End-user, Geography and the Impact of COVID-19 with Ansoff Analysis" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

Diabetes has been considered as one of the chronic diseases affecting people of diverse age groups across the globe. Preventive care against diabetes and effective management can be done with the available Blood glucose monitoring devices in the market. Similarly, Blood glucose monitoring systems is a device used for monitoring the levels of blood sugar and the diagnosis of diabetes. These monitors vary in size, price, and its stated length of testing time.



Factors such as an increasing patient pool belonging to the diabetic category due to the increasing prevalence of diabetes have supported the growth of this market.



Conversely, the presence of alternative cheaper substitutes shall hinder the growth of this market.

Company Profiles



Some of the companies covered in this report are Abbott Laboratories, ARKRAY, Inc., Bayer AG, Dexcom, Inc., F. Hoffmann-La Roche Ltd, Johnson & Johnson, Medtronic plc, and Terumo Medical Corporation



Competitive Quadrant



The report includes a Competitive Quadrant, a proprietary tool to analyze and evaluate the position of companies based on their Industry Position score and Market Performance score. The tool uses various factors for categorizing the players into four categories. Some of these factors considered for analysis are financial performance over the last 3 years, growth strategies, innovation score, new product launches, investments, growth in market share etc.

Lions: Represents companies with a strong foothold in the market, with the highest market share, large investments in technologies, new products.

Represents companies with a strong foothold in the market, with the highest market share, large investments in technologies, new products. Bulls: Companies that are medium in size competing with their USPs, growing companies with proven market share.

Companies that are medium in size competing with their USPs, growing companies with proven market share. Rabbits: Small companies but growing rapidly, constantly improving their offerings in the market

Tortoise: Companies which are slow in growth, having a long legacy and stable or negative in performance

Key Topics Covered:



1 Report Description



2 Research Methodology

3 Executive Summary



4 Market Overview

4.1 Introduction

4.2 Market Dynamics

4.2.1 Drivers

4.2.2 Restraints

4.2.3 Opportunities

4.3 Trends



5 Market Analysis

5.1 Porter's Five Forces Analysis

5.2 Impact of COVID-19

5.3 Ansoff Matrix Analysis



6 Global Blood Glucose Monitoring Devices Market, By Product

6.1 Self-Monitoring Devices

6.1.1 Blood glucose meters market

6.1.2 Testing strips

6.1.3 Lancets

6.2 Continuous Blood Glucose Monitoring Devices

6.2.1 Sensors

6.2.2 Transmitter and receiver

6.3 Insulin pumps



7 Global Blood Glucose Monitoring Devices Market, By End User

7.1 Introduction

7.2 Hospitals

7.3 Homecare

7.4 Diagnostic Centers



8 Global Blood Glucose Monitoring Devices Market, By Geography

8.1 Introduction

8.2 North America

8.2.1 US

8.2.2 Canada

8.2.3 Mexico

8.3 South America

8.3.1 Brazil

8.3.2 Argentina

8.4 Europe

8.4.1 UK

8.4.2 France

8.4.3 Germany

8.4.4 Italy

8.4.5 Rest of Europe

8.5 Asia-Pacific

8.5.1 China

8.5.2 Japan

8.5.3 India

8.5.4 Australia

8.5.5 Rest of APAC

8.6 Middle East and Africa



9 Competitive Landscape

9.1 Competitive Quadrant

9.2 Market Share Analysis

9.3 Competitive Scenario

9.3.1 Mergers & Acquisitions

9.3.2 Agreements, Collaborations, & Partnerships

9.3.3 New Product Launches & Enhancements

9.3.4 Investments & Fundings



10 Company Profiles

10.1 Abbott Laboratories

10.2 Medtronic plc

10.3 F. Hoffmann-La Roche Ltd

10.4 Bayer AG

10.5 Lifescan, Inc

10.6 B. Braun Melsungen AG,

10.7 Sanofi

10.8 Eli Lilly and Company

10.9 FMC Corporation

10.10 Adama

10.11 Koppert Biological Systems

10.12 Acadian Seaplants Limited

10.13 Biovert-Manvert

10.14 Haifa Group

10.15 SAPEC

10.16 Arkay, Inc

10.17 Dexcom, Inc.

10.18 Johnson & Johnson

10.19 Terumo Medical Corporation



11 Appendix



For more information about this report visit https://www.researchandmarkets.com/r/1pvwve

