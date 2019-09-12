10 Blocks Of Free Family Fun

The festival, expanding from Germantown to the Bicentennial Mall, anticipates more than 300,000 attendees. Admission is FREE, but visitors can upgrade to the ultimate Oktoberfest experience with a VIP pass. This year the VIP access areas include a private tent with seating and beer service, private restroom facilities and more. VIP tickets are on sale now and are expected to sell out prior to opening night.

This year festival goers will enjoy a new interactive experience by downloading the Nashville Oktoberfest mobile app. The app will feature a festival map, daily event listings, a beer guide and users can even purchase beer tokens.

A few highlights at this year's event include:

Oktoberfest 5K Bier Run – Saturday at 8 am

The Annual Oktoberfest Parade – Saturday at 1 pm

Pup Parade – Saturday at 1 pm

Bratwurst Eating Contest – Friday at 7 pm, Sat. at 3 & 7 pm and Sunday at 1 & 7 pm

Dachshund Derby – Sunday at 3 pm

The Skyline Gondola Wheel

Ax Throwing Mania and a Mechanical Bull

A few fun facts from the 2018 Oktoberfest event:

Festival goers consumed:

8,000 pounds of German potato salad

11,200 Bratwursts in the VIP area alone

3,600 pounds of sauerkraut

700 kegs of German beer

960 bottles of German wine

Nashville Oktoberfest hours are:

Thursday, Oct. 10 – 2 pm to 10 pm

Friday, Oct. 11 – 10 am to 10 pm

Saturday, Oct. 12 – 10 am to 10 pm

Sunday, Oct. 13 – 10 am to 8 pm

Oktoberfest has arranged the use of state parking lots to be designated free parking areas for attendees on weekdays after 5 pm and all-day Saturday and Sunday. For more information about this year's event visit http://thenashvilleoktoberfest.com/ or call 615-686-2867.

