10 Classic Car Markets to watch during Monterey Car Week 2021
CLASSIC.COM announces the collector car markets that have seen the most growth in the last 12 months.
Aug 12, 2021, 16:04 ET
MONTEREY, Calif., Aug. 12, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Today, CLASSIC.COM released their list of the 10 Classic Car Markets to watch in Monterey, based on the year-over-year growth of the CLASSIC.COM Market Value (CMV) for each of the markets with listings at the primary auctions on the peninsula this week.
The CMV represents a benchmark value for vehicles in this market based on historical sales data – CMV values shown in this article are effective as of August 12, 2021 at 9am PDT. Actual market value for a specific vehicle will depend on various elements, including the conservation status and condition of the vehicle, but the CMV can be used to get a general sense of the market trends over time.
|
Market
|
1-Year Trend
|
CMV
08/12/21
|
Chevrolet Corvette 327/360 - C2 (1963)
The 327/360 is a variant of the C2 Chevrolet Corvette that was only available for the 1963 model year. With its CMV almost doubling since August 2020, it's the hottest market on the peninsula.
1 for sale during Monterey Car Week:
|
95.33%
|
$179,048
|
The targa-topped Ferrari 308 GTS was produced from 1977-1980, with a total of 3,219 made. While it's sibling, the 308 GTB has more listings in Monterey, the GTS market is the one to watch, with CMV growing over 77% since last August.
1 for sale during Monterey Car Week:
|
77.47%
|
$91,857
|
Chevrolet Camaro Z/28 - 1st Gen (1967-1969)
The Camaro Z/28 is a high performance version of the Chevrolet Camaro that debuted for 1967. Over 28,000 examples were built before production ended in 1969.
5 for sale during Monterey Car Week:
|
31.12%
|
$86,774
|
Porsche 911 SC - Coupe (1978-1983)
The Porsche 911 SC Coupe was available between 1978 to 1983, It was powered by a 3.0-liter flat six, fuel injected, driving the rear wheels through a 5-speed manual transmission. Initially power output was 180 hp, later 188 hp, and then in 1981 it was increased to 201 hp. Having seen prices of the Carrera 3.2 going higher and higher, it's no surprise to see the SC playing catch up this year.
3 for sale during Monterey Car Week:
|
31.11%
|
$52,795
|
Land Rover Defender 90 - 1st Gen (1985-2016)
Production of the Land Rover Defender variant known as the Defender 90 began for the 1985 model year as the "Land Rover Ninety" – the number "90" represented the corresponding wheelbase in inches. Although it remained in production until 2016, the final year of availability for the United States market was 1997.
5 for sale during Monterey Car Week:
|
28.34%
|
$52,035
|
Lincoln Continental - 4th Gen (1961-1969)
The fourth generation Lincoln Continental is one of Lincoln's most well known cars, featuring prominently in pop culture. Fourth generation Continentals were available as sedans, coupes, or four door convertibles, and were fitted with a range of V8 engines.
6 for sale during Monterey Car Week:
|
23.83%
|
$56,530
|
Jaguar E-Type Series 3 (1971 to 1975)
The last series in the E-Types production run, Series 3 cars feature a slatted front grill, flared wheel arches, and quad exhaust pipes. These cars were the only E-Types offered with a V12 powerplant.
5 for sale during Monterey Car Week:
|
22.83%
|
$83,940
|
Ford Bronco - 1st Gen (1966 to 1977)
The first generation of Ford Bronco was offered as a four wheel drive compact SUV. Initially, three main body styles were available, SUV, pickup, and open top roadster, but due to slow sales, the roadster was discontinued after 1968, with the pickup following suit after 1972. The most notable early Broncos were the Sport option package and top of the line Ranger trim level.
7 for sale during Monterey Car Week:
|
22.82%
|
$69,749
|
Chevrolet K5 Blazer - 2nd Gen (1973 to 1991)
The second generation of K5 Blazer saw large updates to the model, both mechanically and stylistically. Although the model had been produced exclusively as a convertible shortbed pickup fitted with a hardtop, from 1976 onwards, the K5 Blazer featured a half-cab design implemented in part to increase safety.
4 for sale during Monterey Car Week:
|
17.38%
|
$30,445
|
Porsche 911 Carrera 3.2 Speedster (1989)
The Porsche 911 Carrera 3.2 Speedster was only produced for the 1989 model year in limited numbers (2,104). It's characterized by a low-roof inspired by the 356 Speedster of the 1950s.
2 for sale during Monterey Car Week:
|
13.17%
|
$201,029
About this data
The data on CLASSIC.COM is compiled from publicly available listings from the leading online and off-line auction sales around the world. For a complete list of data sources, visit classic.com/data. The data in this article is based on auction listings at Bonhams Quail Lodge, Gooding & Company Pebble Beach, Mecum Monterey, RM Sotheby's Monterey, and Russo and Steele Monterey. While not officially part of Monterey Car Week, we have also included US-based online auction sales that fall within the dates of August 10-15.
About CLASSIC.COM
CLASSIC.COM is the search engine and analytics platform for the classic car market. We empower buyers, sellers, and enthusiasts with insights based on data – including market values, price comparisons, auction alerts and more. Learn more at www.classic.com.
Media contact:
Linda Koritkoski, [email protected]
SOURCE CLASSIC.COM
Share this article