10 CMU Alumni Earn Record-Breaking 15 Tony Nominations

PITTSBURGH, May 5, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- From center stage to creative teams behind the curtain, Carnegie Mellon University alumni are once again leaving a strong impression on Broadway, earning a record-breaking number of Tony Award nominations this year. That momentum is carrying into awards season, where a number of CMU Tartans have been nominated for the 79th Annual Tony Awards®, set to take place June 7.

James Carpinello, Marcus Chait, Patrick Wilson - "The Lost Boys" Photo Credit: Valerie Terranova

The 2026 Tony Award nominations were announced on "CBS Mornings" today, including 10 Carnegie Mellon University alumni who are nominated in 8 categories. This year marks 17 consecutive years in which Carnegie Mellon alumni have earned Tony nominations.

2026 Carnegie Mellon University Tony Awards Nominees

Writers David Hornsby (1998) and Chris Hoch (1998), School of Drama alumni, were nominated for their work in "The Lost Boys" (Best Book of a Musical).

Actor Will Harrison (2019), School of Drama alumnus, was nominated for his role in "Punch" (Best Performance by an Actor in a Leading Role in a Play).

Actor Ben Levi Ross (2017), School of Drama alumnus, was nominated for his role in "Ragtime" (Best Performance by an Actor in a Featured Role in a Musical).

Designer Ryan Park (2009), School of Drama alumnus, was nominated for his work in "The Lost Boys" (Best Costume Design of a Musical).

Producer Jamie deRoy (1967), School of Drama alumna, was nominated for her work in "Giant" (Best Play), "Schmigadoon!" (Best Musical), "Every Brilliant Thing" and "Oedipus" (Best Revival of a Play) and "Cats: The Jellicle Ball" (Best Revival of a Musical).

Producers James Carpinello (1997), Marcus Chait (1997), Patrick Wilson (1995), School of Drama alumni, and Ankit Agrawal (2014), Heinz College of Information Systems and Public Policy alumnus, were nominated for their work in "The Lost Boys" (Best Musical).

Producer Ankit Agrawal (2014), Heinz College of Information Systems and Public Policy alumnus, was nominated for his work in "Two Strangers (Carry a Cake Across New York)" (Best Musical).

"Today, the Carnegie Mellon community celebrates the extraordinary talent and creative range of our alumni recognized among this year's Tony Award nominees," said CMU President Farnam Jahanian. "These individuals — whether they are commanding the spotlight on stage or working their magic behind the scenes — reflect the collaborative spirit and artistic excellence that bring Broadway to life. We are immensely proud of their achievements and will be cheering them on at the Tony Awards on June 7."

Carnegie Mellon alumni have won 66 Tony Awards for their work on stage and behind the scenes, to date. CMU's School of Drama is the first degree-granting drama program in the United States and celebrated its 110th anniversary in 2024.

Teachers in the Spotlight

Carnegie Mellon is the exclusive higher education partner of The Tony Awards. The annual Excellence in Theatre Education Award was co-created by the Tonys and CMU and has been presented since 2015.

In partnership with the American Theatre Wing and The Broadway League, CMU annually recognizes an exemplary K-12 theatre teacher selected from a nationwide search. The Excellence in Theatre Education Award winner's work has demonstrated a monumental impact on the lives of students while embodying the highest standards of the profession.

Gary Edwin Robinson, the 2025 Excellence in Theatre Education Award recipient, participated in a day-long master class with faculty from Carnegie Mellon University's School of Drama.

The winner of the 2026 Excellence in Theatre Education Award will be announced later this spring, and CMU and The Tony Awards will celebrate the 10th performing arts teacher to receive the honor during the June ceremony with all of the evening's industry stars.

A Lifetime of Achievement

Lighting designer Jules Fisher (School of Drama, 1960, and 2013 honorary doctorate) will receive the 2026 Special Tony Award for Lifetime Achievement in the Theatre. Fisher is considered the "gold standard" of the artform, conceiving and designing concurrently for Broadway, film, the music industry, and digital animation. In a Broadway career spanning more than 60 years, he has designed more than 100 plays and musicals and has been honored with nine Tony Awards and 25 nominations. In addition to entertainment, Fisher is a founder of the architectural lighting design firm Fisher Marantz Stone and Fisher Dachs Associates, one of the world's foremost, forward-thinking, and experienced Theatre Planning and Design consulting firms.

André Bishop and James Lapine will also be honored with Lifetime Achievement in Theatre awards this year.

P!NK Hosts The 79th Annual Tony Awards

The award-winning performer will host this year's ceremony at Radio City Music Hall when The American Theatre Wing's Tony Awards return on Sunday, June 7, 2026. The 79th Annual Tony Awards® will broadcast LIVE to both coasts on the CBS Television Network, and streaming on Paramount+* (8:00 – 11:00 p.m. ET/5:00 – 8:00 p,m. PT).

P!NK's work has earned three Grammy Awards, a Daytime Emmy Award and seven MTV Video Music Awards, including the 2017 Vanguard Award. In 2019, she became the first international artist to receive the BRITs Outstanding Contribution to Music Award and she received a star on the Hollywood Walk of Fame. Additional distinctions include the Billboard Music Awards Icon honors (2021) and the iHeartRadio Icon honors (2023), reflecting not only chart success but lasting influence and longevity.

Her music is featured in two current Broadway productions - "Raise Your Glass" in "Moulin Rouge! The Musical" and "F**kin' Perfect" in "& Juliet."

P!NK is equally recognized for her activism and philanthropy. She has long championed causes such as Autism Speaks, the Human Rights Campaign, Make-A-Wish Foundation, No Kid Hungry and Planned Parenthood. She serves as a UNICEF USA ambassador. In 2025, she was honored with the Humanitarian Award from Action Against Hunger.

For more information about CMU and The Tony Awards, visit cmu.edu/tony-awards.

About Carnegie Mellon University

Carnegie Mellon, cmu.edu, is a private, internationally ranked research university with acclaimed programs spanning the sciences, engineering, technology, business, public policy, humanities and the arts. Our diverse community of scholars, researchers, creators and innovators is driven to make real-world impacts that benefit people across the globe. With an unconventional, interdisciplinary and entrepreneurial approach, we do the work that matters.

SOURCE Carnegie Mellon University