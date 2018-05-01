10 Coastal Biking Trails within 10 Miles of Morro Bay
Celebrate National Bike Month with Ocean Views and Discounts on Dining, Lodging and Activities
MORRO BAY, Calif., May 1, 2018 /PRNewswire/ -- May is National Bike Month, and Morro Bay, CA has fantastic trails along the beach and in the mountains, all with panoramic Pacific views. This bicycle-friendly town was honored with an award by the League of American Bicyclists. Watch just how beautiful the natural terrain is in this fun video highlighting biking, surfing and having fun in and around Morro Bay.
Bike Month Discounts
This May enjoy spring discounts on lodging, dining and activities in Morro Bay. A free city bike map can be picked up at the Morro Bay Visitor Center at 695 Harbor Street or downloaded from the website.
10 Biking Trails within 10 Miles
- Black Hill
This breathtaking ride in Morro Bay State Park has some moderately steep climbs, the highest being Black Hill summit.
- Cerro Cabrillo and Tiki Rock
The summit of Cerro Cabrillo is the highest point in Morro Bay State Park, and this 2.5-mile round trip ride is quick but offers breathtaking ocean and estuary views.
- Morro Rock to Cayucos Pier Beach Cruise
This beautiful 6.2 miles ride one-way is best done on a beach cruiser or on a mountain bike.
- Lower Crespi Trail
There are a couple great challenging climbs and downhill sections off of this trail in Morro Bay State Park that include several wooden bridges and lots of wildlife sightings.
- Quarry Short Loop
This 2.3 mile loop ride through the rolling hills of Morro Bay State Park is mostly a single-track trail through a very quiet area that's not highly traveled and is well maintained.
- Morro Bay State Park to Dunes Cloister Trail
Begin your cycling adventure in downtown and ride south to Morro Bay State Park where the path winds along the Back Bay with stunning views and leads to the Back Bay Marina.
- Morro Bay Harborwalk
Take a surrey ride with family and friends along the Embarcadero and out the Morro Bay Harborwalk to witness all the beauty you'd expect from a coastal California trail: sparkling surf, sandy beaches and great wildlife viewing.
- Hazards Peak Trail
Just outside of Morro Bay, mountain bikers will love this trail located in Montana de Oro State Park. Check out this video of Hazards downhill!
- Oats Peak Trail
Right now, the hills of this peak are covered with poppies, lupines, sticky monkey flowers, wild radish and mustard.
- Montana de Oro Bluff Trail
This trail is fast and flat with the only obstacles being large bridges and an occasional wild fox.
Looking for a guided tour? Central Coast Outdoors has you covered. We've also got your bike-friendly lodging covered at The Inn at Morro Bay and Pleasant Inn. Check out all Morro Bay's spring lodging deals and visit www.morrobay.org for more information.
