10 Coastal Biking Trails within 10 Miles of Morro Bay

MORRO BAY, Calif., May 1, 2018 /PRNewswire/ -- May is National Bike Month, and Morro Bay, CA has fantastic trails along the beach and in the mountains, all with panoramic Pacific views. This bicycle-friendly town was honored with an award by the League of American Bicyclists. Watch just how beautiful the natural terrain is in this fun video highlighting biking, surfing and having fun in and around Morro Bay.

Visit bike friendly Morro Bay this May, National Bike Month. Rental bikes available by the hour at the Inn at Morro Bay.

Bike Month Discounts

This May enjoy spring discounts on lodging, dining and activities in Morro Bay. A free city bike map can be picked up at the Morro Bay Visitor Center at 695 Harbor Street or downloaded from the website.

10 Biking Trails within 10 Miles



Looking for a guided tour? Central Coast Outdoors has you covered. We've also got your bike-friendly lodging covered at The Inn at Morro Bay and Pleasant Inn. Check out all Morro Bay's spring lodging deals and visit www.morrobay.org for more information.

