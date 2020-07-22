10 Convenience Executives Added to Outlook Leadership Community's Content Schedule

CHICAGO, July 22, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Ten top industry executives in the convenience-store industry will participate in CSP's groundbreaking digital-based Outlook Leadership Community.

The executives, whose chains include five of the 20 largest operations in the c-store sector, are participating individually in a video feature called "Talks from the Top," moderated by CSP Vice President of Retailer Relations Mitch Morrison.

The bi-weekly series launches Aug. 4 and will cover a wide range of topics, including the impact of COVID-19 on brick-and-mortar retail, innovation in customer engagement, challenges and opportunities in foodservice and the fuel island, race relations in the midst of Black Lives Matter, and much more. The lineup includes exclusive conversations with:

Polly Flinn, Executive Vice President and President GetGo Café+Market, Giant Eagle

Jim Forsyth, CEO, FKG Oil/MotoMart

Scott Hartman, President and CEO, Rutter's Farm Stores

Chris Jones, Chief Marketing Officer, Casey's General Stores

Tanner Krause, President, Kum & Go

Kevin Lewis, Chief Marketing Officer, Alimentation Couche-Tard (Circle K)

Natalie Morhous, President, RaceTrac

Simon Richards, President & CEO, Thorntons

Joe Sheetz, CEO, Sheetz Inc.

Blackie Wills, Executive Vice President, Dash In, convenience division of The Wills Group

"With executives from retail powerhouses to the roster of impressive midsize outfits, 'Talks from the Top' will explore the vision and tactics that make each company so unique," said Morrison. "In 30 minutes, viewers will gain critical insights and strategic takeaways necessary to compete in a beleaguered retail landscape, where businesses are closing every week."

The Outlook Leadership Community platform will provide more than 30 educational webinars, interviews with key industry retailers, networking discussion boards and new product information. The community is free to join for retailers and will be live Aug. 4 to Dec. 14.

To learn more about Outlook Leadership Community: https://outlookleadership.com/

