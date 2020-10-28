10 Facts About the In Vitro Diagnostics Market

Size of Market: The market is 83 Billion dollars

COVID-19 Driving: 11% of that amount is now COVID-19 testing

Infectious Disease, Inherited Disease: These categories lead revenue growth

Large Amount of Competitors: 300+ Companies sell IVD products

Dominated by a Few Players: But most revenues are made by less than 20 Companies

IVD is the Gate Keeper: IVD market influences 11 trillion+ dollars of other markets including pharmaceuticals

An International Market: 45% of the market is in the United States

New Economies: South Korea, Turkey and Vietnam among new growth markets

Leaders: Roche and Abbott are the largest companies in the market

Watch Out: Cepheid, Quidel and Bruker are fast-growers

This and more information can be found in Kalorama Information's report, now in its 13th Edition:

https://kaloramainformation.com/product/the-worldwide-market-for-in-vitro-diagnostics-13th-edition/

About Kalorama Information

Kalorama Information, part of Science and Medicine Group, is the leading publisher of market research in healthcare areas, including in vitro diagnostics (IVD), biotechnology, healthcare, medical devices, and pharmaceuticals. Science and Medicine Group supports companies seeking to commercialize the rapidly changing marketplace at the intersection of science, medicine, and technology. Comprised of industry-leading brands, Science and Medicine Group serves analytical instrument, life science, imaging, and clinical diagnostic companies by helping them create strategies and products to win markets and provide platforms to digitally engage their markets through a variety of innovative solutions. Kalorama Information produces 30 reports a year. The firm offers a Knowledge Center, which provides access to all published reports.

SOURCE Kalorama Information

Related Links

https://kaloramainformation.com/

