10 Federal Acquires Seven-Facility Arkansas Portfolio, Expanding Leading Automated Self-Storage Platform

Technology-first operator marks third new state entry in one month, growing to over 130 properties across 17 states

RALEIGH, N.C., Jan. 27, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- 10 Federal, a technology-first self-storage owner and operator, today announced the acquisition of a seven-facility portfolio in Arkansas, expanding its industry-leading automated platform and marking the company's third new state entry in January 2026 following recent expansions into Wisconsin and Iowa. The acquisition brings 10 Federal's national footprint to over 130 properties across 17 states, reinforcing its position as one of the largest and most advanced automated self-storage platforms in the industry.

The Arkansas portfolio includes seven facilities totaling 2,730 units and 487,652 net rentable square feet, strategically located across the North Little Rock, Bryant, Benton, and Jacksonville markets. The acquisition strengthens 10 Federal's presence in the region while demonstrating the scalability of its proprietary autonomous operating platform, which enables rapid integration and immediate performance optimization across newly acquired assets.

"Expanding into three states in one month is only possible because of the platform we have built," said Andrew Capranos, President of 10 Federal . "Our automated operating model removes the friction that limits traditional operators, allowing us to integrate multi-property portfolios quickly, control expenses, and optimize revenue from day one. That scalability is a core driver of our long-term growth strategy."

10 Federal's technology-first operating system leverages artificial intelligence, predictive analytics, and centralized automation to manage properties remotely at scale while delivering a 24/7, fully self-service customer experience. This approach has consistently driven higher NOI, lower operating expenses, and improved customer satisfaction, enabling seamless multi-state growth without sacrificing operational discipline.

All seven Arkansas facilities will be immediately integrated into 10 Federal's centralized operating platform, which supports coast-to-coast operations and allows multiple properties to be onboarded simultaneously while maintaining service quality, pricing discipline, and operational consistency.

With properties now operating across Arkansas, Colorado, Florida, Georgia, Illinois, Iowa, Michigan, Missouri, New Hampshire, North Carolina, Oklahoma, South Carolina, Tennessee, Texas, Virginia, Washington, and Wisconsin, 10 Federal continues to expand its national footprint through its fully automated operating platform.

