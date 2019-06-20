10 Federal and Mainstay Global announce self-storage capital raising alliance

Mainstay Global is an investment firm that provides marketing solutions for foreign direct investment through their offices in China and the US. Mainstay has raised capital for international sponsors and high-profile projects across the United States and abroad, including Yellowstone Club and the Sheraton Georgetown Hotel and Conference Center.

"We are excited to have Mainstay as a capital raising partner," stated Clifton Minsley, Co-Founder of 10 Federal. "Their global reach and proven track record provide a strong springboard to achieve our current capital raising goal."

"Our partnership with 10 Federal underscores our commitment to provide our clients with innovative and diverse investment opportunities. We are delighted to be their partners," said Dandan Zou, CEO of Mainstay Global. "The advanced technology that they're implementing in the self-storage industry is going to be a real game-changer."

10 Federal is a diversified real estate company that leverages vertical integration, the development of new technologies and a team of industry veterans to operate multifamily and self-storage properties through the eastern United States.

Headquartered in Austin, TX, Mainstay Global is a private equity firm with a focus on commercial real estate. In addition to offering high-quality investments to their clients, their well-rounded team also provides a diverse array of services from assisting companies in raising foreign capital to facilitating overseas business opportunities.

For more information on the Offering, please visit http://www.mainstayglobal.com/recent-projects.

SOURCE 10 Federal

Related Links

http://www.10federal.com

