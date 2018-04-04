10 Federal Announces the Official Release of the DaVinci Overlock System for the Self-Storage Industry

RALEIGH, N.C., April 4, 2018 /PRNewswire/ -- 10 Federal, a leader in automated self-storage operations, is pleased to announce the official release of the DaVinci Lock, a new overlock system for the self-storage industry.

The DaVinci Lock reinvents the overlock workflow. The industry currently uses keyed overlocks that require the property manager or maintenance team to remove the overlock. The DaVinci Lock changes that workflow to put the customer in the position to be able to remove the overlock.