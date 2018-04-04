10 Federal Announces the Official Release of the DaVinci Overlock System for the Self-Storage Industry

RALEIGH, N.C., April 4, 2018 /PRNewswire/ -- 10 Federal, a leader in automated self-storage operations, is pleased to announce the official release of the DaVinci Lock, a new overlock system for the self-storage industry.
The DaVinci Lock reinvents the overlock workflow. The industry currently uses keyed overlocks that require the property manager or maintenance team to remove the overlock. The DaVinci Lock changes that workflow to put the customer in the position to be able to remove the overlock.
The DaVinci Lock system is comprised of two components.
- The DaVinci Lock: At standard 4-digit combination disc lock that has a unique DaVinci Serial Code engraved on the back of it.
- The DaVinci Software System: The software 'decrypts' the DaVinci Serial Code and returns the unlock combination code.
Through various workflow options such as a customer facing website or the DaVinci Call Center, the self-storage customer is able to make their delinquent payment, enter the DaVinci Serial Code, receive the unlock combination code and remove the DaVinci Lock on their own.
The DaVinci Lock System improves the customer experience by creating a method for an overlock to be removed day or night. Further, it saves the property time and money by freeing the property manager from the overlock release process, or if the facility is unmanned, it solves the overlock release challenge for the self-storage owner. For more information, visit www.DaVinciLock.com.
