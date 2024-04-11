RALEIGH, N.C., April 11, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- 10 Federal proudly announces a significant achievement in its latest capital-raising endeavor, having exceeded a $100 million fundraising goal in its 4th self-storage offering. This oversubscription is a testament to the high demand and confidence from investors, underscoring 10 Federal's position as a front-runner in the self-storage sector.

10 Federal Exceeds $100 Million Fundraising Goal in Oversubscribed 4th Self-Storage Offering

Despite the economic headwinds of 2023, 10 Federal showcased remarkable resilience and growth, registering an over 16% revenue increase for its owned assets. This accomplishment has not only fortified 10 Federal's market stance but also highlighted its adeptness in navigating through challenging financial landscapes.

Cliff Minsley, Co-Founder of 10 Federal, expressed his gratitude towards this achievement, remarking, "The overwhelming success of our 4th offering is a clear indication of the trust and belief our investors have in our vision and operational excellence. Our journey through 2023, culminating in being recognized as one of Juniper Square's top fundraisers, is a proud moment for all of us at 10 Federal."

The company has commenced 2024 on a strong note, with an addition of $11 million in capital raised during the first quarter alone, maintaining its momentum in attracting significant investment. "Our commitment to uncovering valuable, risk-adjusted investment opportunities for our stakeholders remains unwavering," added Minsley.

Andrew Capranos, President of 10 Federal Storage, highlighted the company's forward trajectory, "Leveraging cutting-edge technology, a dedicated team, and growing partnerships, we are poised for an even more promising future. This recent funding success propels us closer to achieving our strategic goals."

About 10 Federal:

10 Federal stands as a leading innovator in the self-storage industry. As of the largest owners and operators or automated fully automated facilities in the country, 10 Federal harnesses advanced technology and data analytics to deliver exceptional storage experiences to customers while ensuring premium investor returns.

