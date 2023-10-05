10 Federal Storage Raises $80 Million in Nine Months via Fourth Self-Storage Offering, with a Strong Performance Across Portfolio

News provided by

10 Federal

05 Oct, 2023, 06:00 ET

RALEIGH, N.C., Oct. 5, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- 10 Federal, a prominent and innovative leader in the self-storage sector, proudly announces a highly successful capital infusion of $21 million in equity during the third quarter for their Fourth Self Storage offering. This achievement has propelled 10 Federal's total capital raised for its fourth offering to an impressive $80 million, approaching the company's ambitious $100 million year-end target.

Continue Reading
10 Federal Storage Raises $80 Million in Nine Months via Fourth Self-Storage Offering, with a Strong Performance Across Portfolio
10 Federal Storage Raises $80 Million in Nine Months via Fourth Self-Storage Offering, with a Strong Performance Across Portfolio

"We are excited to share that we have successfully secured an additional $20 million in equity funding during the third quarter, bringing our total capital raise to $80 million within just nine months since the inception of this offering," stated Brad Minsley, Co-Founder of 10 Federal. "This substantial capital infusion empowers us to continue executing our growth strategy and expanding our presence and economies of scale in highly sought-after markets."

Aligned with 10 Federal's strategic expansion goals, the offering currently boasts 12 assets, including a recent acquisition of a prime development opportunity in Georgetown, TX, one of the nation's fastest-growing cities. This strategic move reaffirms the company's unwavering commitment to meeting the surging demand for self-storage solutions in dynamic markets.

"We are thrilled about acquiring this development opportunity," said Andrew Capranos, President of 10 Federal Storage. "This addition further solidifies our presence in the state of Texas and enables us to deliver top-quality self-storage solutions to address the growing demand in Georgetown and its neighboring areas."

Moreover, 10 Federal is pleased to report robust performance across its portfolio. The Fund 4 seeded assets in Georgia and Texas have experienced remarkable success this year, increasing market rates by over 44% since taking over these assets. Furthermore, the offering has seen a substantial 20% boost in total property revenue since assuming control of these sites in March 2023. This remarkable growth underscores 10 Federal's commitment to optimizing asset value and delivering exceptional returns to investors.

As 10 Federal continues to expand its portfolio, the company remains steadfast in its commitment to delivering innovative storage solutions and providing frictionless customer experiences.

About 10 Federal:
10 Federal is a leading high-tech operator of self-storage facilities, specializing in fully automated properties. With a portfolio spanning 12 states and over 75 properties, 10 Federal leverages innovative technology and data-driven insights to provide exceptional self-storage experiences while delivering superior investor returns.

Website: www.10Federal.com

SOURCE 10 Federal

Also from this source

10 Federal Raises an Additional $27 Million in Q2 for 4th Self Storage Offering, Bringing Total Capital Raised to $60 Million

Self-Storage Innovator 10 Federal Raises $32mm, Adds Sixth Asset to Fund Portfolio, and Three Executive Leaders in Recent Expansion Move

Explore

More news releases in similar topics

PRN Top Stories Newsletters

Sign up to get PRN’s top stories and curated news delivered to your inbox weekly!

Thank you for subscribing!

By signing up you agree to receive content from us.
Our newsletters contain tracking pixels to help us deliver unique content based on each subscriber's engagement and interests. For more information on how we will use your data to ensure we send you relevant content please visit our PRN Consumer Newsletter Privacy Notice. You can withdraw your consent at any time in the footer of every email you'll receive. Mit Ihrer Anmeldung erklären Sie sich damit einverstanden, Inhalte von uns zu erhalten.
Unsere Newsletter enthalten Zählpixel, die die Lieferung einzigartiger Inhalte in Bezug auf das Abonnement und die Interessen der einzelnen Abonnenten ermöglichen. Weitere Informationen über die Verwendung Ihrer Daten im Hinblick auf die Zusendung von relevanten Inhalten, finden Sie in unserer PRN Consumer Newsletter Privacy Notice. Ihre Zustimmung können Sie jederzeit in der Fußzeile jeder erhaltenen E-Mail widerrufen. En vous inscrivant à la newsletter, vous consentez à la réception de contenus de notre part.
Notre newsletter contient des pixels espions nous permettant la fourniture à chaque abonné, d’un contenu unique en lien avec ses souscriptions et intérêts. Pour de plus amples informations sur l’utilisation faite de vos données en vue de l’envoi des contenus concernés, nous vous invitons à consulter la politique de confidentialité disponible à partir du lien suivant PRN Consumer Newsletter Privacy Notice. Vous pouvez à tout moment revenir sur votre consentement par le biais des informations situées au bas de chaque e-mail reçu. Регистрирайки се, Вие се съгласявате да получавате информационно съдържание от нас. Нашите бюлетини съдържат проследяващи пиксели, които ни помагат да предоставяме уникално съдържание въз основа на ангажираността и интересите на всеки абонат. За повече информация относно начина, по който ще използваме Вашите данни, за да гарантираме, че Ви изпращаме подходящо съдържание, моля, направете справка с нашето Уведомление за поверителност на потребителския бюлетин на PRN. Можете да оттеглите съгласието си по всяко време в долния колонтитул на всеки от имейлите, които ще получите.