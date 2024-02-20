10 Fitness Announces Exclusive Marketing Partnership with iProv for Franchisees

News provided by

10 Fitness, LLC

20 Feb, 2024, 10:00 ET

LITTLE ROCK, Ark., Feb. 20, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- 10 Fitness is proud to announce its strategic partnership with iProv, marking the first time a gym franchise has taken a proactive stance against the unnecessary spending and time loss in finding a marketing partner. This partnership is set to offer a significant competitive advantage to 10 Fitness franchisees.

Continue Reading
iProv shooting a video tour of a 10 Fitness gym for marketing purposes.
iProv shooting a video tour of a 10 Fitness gym for marketing purposes.
Gym partners stretching for a workout
Gym partners stretching for a workout

Unlike other franchises that leave their franchisees to their own devices, often leading to inefficient marketing spends, 10 Fitness ensures that franchisees work directly with iProv, a marketing vendor deeply familiar with 10 Fitness's business model and proven to deliver tangible results. iProv's full-service marketing solutions are tailored to the unique needs of 10 Fitness, steering franchisees away from ineffective marketing tactics and towards strategies that work.

Success stories from the partnership are compelling, with a consistent decrease in Cost Per Acquisition (CPA). Remarkably, over half of new 10 Fitness members now join online without ever setting foot in the club – a testament to the efficacy of iProv's digital marketing strategies.

"Our partnership with iProv is a testament to our commitment to the success of our franchisees," says Eric Buckner, CEO of 10 Fitness. "By providing expert marketing services that truly understand and reflect our brand, we're ensuring that our franchisees don't just survive, but thrive in today's competitive landscape."

This collaboration with iProv distinguishes 10 Fitness from other gym franchises, ensuring that franchisees have the best tools and strategies to attract and retain members.

For more information about 10 Fitness franchise opportunities and the benefits of the iProv partnership, please reach out:

Eric Buckner
CEO
10 Fitness
[email protected]

SOURCE 10 Fitness, LLC

Also from this source

10 Fitness Empowers Franchisees with 'Level 10' - Delivering Ultimate Affordable Full Studio Experience in Established Gyms

10 Fitness Empowers Franchisees with 'Level 10' - Delivering Ultimate Affordable Full Studio Experience in Established Gyms

10 Fitness proudly presents 'Level 10', a premium full studio experience that combines a full-service gym with an immersive studio environment,...
10 Fitness Launches Exciting Franchise Opportunities with Exclusive Features and Support

10 Fitness Launches Exciting Franchise Opportunities with Exclusive Features and Support

10 Fitness, a leading name in the fitness club industry, is thrilled to announce new franchising opportunities for entrepreneurs nationwide. With a...
More Releases From This Source

Explore

Image1

Fitness/Wellness

Image1

Health Care & Hospitals

Image1

Banking & Financial Services

Image1

Licensing

News Releases in Similar Topics

Sign up for Top Stories & curated News delivered to your inbox

Thank you for subscribing!

By signing up you agree to receive content from us.
Our newsletters contain tracking pixels to help us deliver unique content based on each subscriber's engagement and interests. For more information on how we will use your data to ensure we send you relevant content please visit our PRN Consumer Newsletter Privacy Notice. You can withdraw your consent at any time in the footer of every email you'll receive. Mit Ihrer Anmeldung erklären Sie sich damit einverstanden, Inhalte von uns zu erhalten.
Unsere Newsletter enthalten Zählpixel, die die Lieferung einzigartiger Inhalte in Bezug auf das Abonnement und die Interessen der einzelnen Abonnenten ermöglichen. Weitere Informationen über die Verwendung Ihrer Daten im Hinblick auf die Zusendung von relevanten Inhalten, finden Sie in unserer PRN Consumer Newsletter Privacy Notice. Ihre Zustimmung können Sie jederzeit in der Fußzeile jeder erhaltenen E-Mail widerrufen. En vous inscrivant à la newsletter, vous consentez à la réception de contenus de notre part.
Notre newsletter contient des pixels espions nous permettant la fourniture à chaque abonné, d’un contenu unique en lien avec ses souscriptions et intérêts. Pour de plus amples informations sur l’utilisation faite de vos données en vue de l’envoi des contenus concernés, nous vous invitons à consulter la politique de confidentialité disponible à partir du lien suivant PRN Consumer Newsletter Privacy Notice. Vous pouvez à tout moment revenir sur votre consentement par le biais des informations situées au bas de chaque e-mail reçu. Регистрирайки се, Вие се съгласявате да получавате информационно съдържание от нас. Нашите бюлетини съдържат проследяващи пиксели, които ни помагат да предоставяме уникално съдържание въз основа на ангажираността и интересите на всеки абонат. За повече информация относно начина, по който ще използваме Вашите данни, за да гарантираме, че Ви изпращаме подходящо съдържание, моля, направете справка с нашето Уведомление за поверителност на потребителския бюлетин на PRN. Можете да оттеглите съгласието си по всяко време в долния колонтитул на всеки от имейлите, които ще получите.