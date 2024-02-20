10 Fitness Announces Exclusive Marketing Partnership with iProv for Franchisees

LITTLE ROCK, Ark., Feb. 20, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- 10 Fitness is proud to announce its strategic partnership with iProv, marking the first time a gym franchise has taken a proactive stance against the unnecessary spending and time loss in finding a marketing partner. This partnership is set to offer a significant competitive advantage to 10 Fitness franchisees.

iProv shooting a video tour of a 10 Fitness gym for marketing purposes. Gym partners stretching for a workout

Unlike other franchises that leave their franchisees to their own devices, often leading to inefficient marketing spends, 10 Fitness ensures that franchisees work directly with iProv, a marketing vendor deeply familiar with 10 Fitness's business model and proven to deliver tangible results. iProv's full-service marketing solutions are tailored to the unique needs of 10 Fitness, steering franchisees away from ineffective marketing tactics and towards strategies that work.

Success stories from the partnership are compelling, with a consistent decrease in Cost Per Acquisition (CPA). Remarkably, over half of new 10 Fitness members now join online without ever setting foot in the club – a testament to the efficacy of iProv's digital marketing strategies.

"Our partnership with iProv is a testament to our commitment to the success of our franchisees," says Eric Buckner, CEO of 10 Fitness. "By providing expert marketing services that truly understand and reflect our brand, we're ensuring that our franchisees don't just survive, but thrive in today's competitive landscape."

This collaboration with iProv distinguishes 10 Fitness from other gym franchises, ensuring that franchisees have the best tools and strategies to attract and retain members.

