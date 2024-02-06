10 Fitness Empowers Franchisees with 'Level 10' - Delivering Ultimate Affordable Full Studio Experience in Established Gyms

LITTLE ROCK, Ark., Feb. 6, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- 10 Fitness proudly presents 'Level 10', a premium full studio experience that combines a full-service gym with an immersive studio environment, yielding a more than double increase in Level 10 Memberships over the past year. Members are thrilled to enjoy a full studio experience alongside a complete gym, embodying the best of both worlds!

Active Level 10 Client doing step-ups

Level 10 elevates the fitness journey with unlimited access to a suite of specialized training programs, including Team Training, Strength, Stretch, and Silver — each designed to cater to different aspects of fitness and wellness. Members can indulge in the Level 10 Team Training, which is focused on enhancing real-world strength, power, and mobility, all under the guidance of certified personal trainers and supported by a community of like-minded individuals.

What sets Level 10 apart is its programming uniformity across all 10 Fitness locations, crafted by a team of exercise scientists. The experience is further enhanced by gamification elements such as MyZone heart rate monitoring, ensuring members are engaged and motivated. This holistic approach provides personalized attention, structure, accountability, and the support needed to reach one's fitness aspirations.

While pricing details are available on the 10 Fitness website, the value offered by Level 10 speaks for itself, consistently outshining the competition and playing a significant role in the increase of new memberships by over 15%.

"We're proud to say that Level 10 is not just a fitness program; it's a transformative experience that's affordably priced," states Eric Buckner, CEO of 10 Fitness. "Our members are not only seeing results, they're thoroughly enjoying the journey, surrounded by a community that cheers them on every step of the way."

10 Fitness is currently gathering member testimonials and success stories to showcase the impact of Level 10. These narratives will soon highlight members' real-world benefits and life-changing experiences.

