10 Fitness Guarantees Uninterrupted Gym Access with SARA, Even After Hours

In the rare event of internet outages, 10 Fitness's foresight ensures that a local database backup kicks in, so members' workouts are never compromised. This level of reliability and member support is a testament to the simplicity and effectiveness that 10 Fitness promises.

"Imagine it's late, you're ready to hit the gym, and your access fob doesn't work — frustration is an understatement. At 10 Fitness, our members don't face that," says Eric Buckner, CEO of 10 Fitness. "Our SARA system is a game-changer, ensuring that our doors are open for members whenever they choose to exercise. This is our brand promise — simplicity and reliability in fitness."

While 10 Fitness prides itself on the positive member experiences facilitated by SARA, it's not just about access. It's about providing an environment where workouts are as simple as deciding to show up.

