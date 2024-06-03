10 Fitness Guarantees Uninterrupted Gym Access with SARA, Even After Hours

Jun 03, 2024, 00:00 ET
LITTLE ROCK, Ark., June 3, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- 10 Fitness announces its commitment to uninterrupted access for members around the clock with its innovative SARA system, making sure the fitness journey never hits a pause.
While most non-staffed gyms leave members stranded outside if access issues arise during unstaffed hours, 10 Fitness stands apart. Thanks to SARA (Secured Access and Revenue Automation), members enjoy seamless entry to the facilities anytime they choose to work out, be it 10 PM on a Saturday or early on a Sunday morning.
