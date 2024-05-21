10 Fitness Introduces Gated Amenities for Enhanced Member Experience and Unmatched Safety

At 10 Fitness, gated amenities include exclusive turnstile access to the club, securing a safe environment by preventing tailgating—a common challenge in non-staffed, 24/7/365 clubs. Unlike competitors, 10 Fitness's turnstile system ensures that only current members can enjoy the club's facilities, significantly reducing unauthorized access and enhancing overall security.

Members also enjoy self-managed access to high-demand amenities such as massage chairs, tanning facilities, a premium weight room, and the specialized Level 10 room. These amenities are designed for ease and convenience, allowing members to use them without the need for staff intervention, unlike most other fitness clubs.

The technological backbone of these gated amenities is a strategic partnership with Affiliate 365 Member Access and ABC Fitness Solutions. This collaboration provides an integrated system managed by the 10 Fitness Member Experience Center, enabling real-time control over facility access and membership management.

"Gated amenities represent our commitment to member safety and autonomy," states Eric Buckner, CEO of 10 Fitness. "Our members appreciate the seamless, secure, and personal control they have over their fitness experience, which is simply unmatched in the market."

The implementation of gated amenities at 10 Fitness underscores the brand's innovative approach to fitness and member service, offering a workout environment that is not just cutting-edge but also secure and member-centric.

